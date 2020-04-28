Automated Parking Systems Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete study of the global Automated Parking Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automated Parking Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automated Parking Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automated Parking Systems market include _, IHI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, Nissei Build Kogyo, Yeefung Industry Equipment, Wohr, AJ Dongyang Menics, Dayang Parking, Klaus Multiparking, LÖDIGE, Tada, Unitronics, STOPA Anlagenbau, Sampu Stereo Garage, Park Plus, Westfalia, Serva, Robotic Parking Systems, Parkmatic, RR Parkon, Nandan GSE, PARI, Sieger Parking, Dantal Hydraulics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automated Parking Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automated Parking Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automated Parking Systems industry.

Global Automated Parking Systems Market Segment By Type:

Mechanical Systems, Semi-Automated Systems, Automated Systems, Mechanical systems segment dominates the market contributing more than 56% of the total market share in 2019.

Global Automated Parking Systems Market Segment By Application:

, Commercial, Residential, Government, By type, the residential income share is the highest, exceeding 61.13 percent in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automated Parking Systems industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Parking Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Parking Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Parking Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Parking Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Parking Systems market?

TOC

1 Automated Parking Systems Market Overview

1.1 Automated Parking Systems Product Overview

1.2 Automated Parking Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical Systems

1.2.2 Semi-Automated Systems

1.2.3 Automated Systems

1.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automated Parking Systems Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automated Parking Systems Industry

1.5.1.1 Automated Parking Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automated Parking Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automated Parking Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automated Parking Systems Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automated Parking Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated Parking Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automated Parking Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Parking Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Parking Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automated Parking Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Parking Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated Parking Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automated Parking Systems Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automated Parking Systems by Application

4.1 Automated Parking Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Government

4.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automated Parking Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automated Parking Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems by Application 5 North America Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automated Parking Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Parking Systems Business

10.1 IHI Parking System

10.1.1 IHI Parking System Corporation Information

10.1.2 IHI Parking System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 IHI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 IHI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 IHI Parking System Recent Development

10.2 Wuyang Parking

10.2.1 Wuyang Parking Corporation Information

10.2.2 Wuyang Parking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Wuyang Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 IHI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Wuyang Parking Recent Development

10.3 Nissei Build Kogyo

10.3.1 Nissei Build Kogyo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nissei Build Kogyo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nissei Build Kogyo Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nissei Build Kogyo Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Nissei Build Kogyo Recent Development

10.4 Yeefung Industry Equipment

10.4.1 Yeefung Industry Equipment Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yeefung Industry Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yeefung Industry Equipment Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yeefung Industry Equipment Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Yeefung Industry Equipment Recent Development

10.5 Wohr

10.5.1 Wohr Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wohr Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Wohr Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Wohr Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Wohr Recent Development

10.6 AJ Dongyang Menics

10.6.1 AJ Dongyang Menics Corporation Information

10.6.2 AJ Dongyang Menics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AJ Dongyang Menics Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AJ Dongyang Menics Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 AJ Dongyang Menics Recent Development

10.7 Dayang Parking

10.7.1 Dayang Parking Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dayang Parking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Dayang Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Dayang Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Dayang Parking Recent Development

10.8 Klaus Multiparking

10.8.1 Klaus Multiparking Corporation Information

10.8.2 Klaus Multiparking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Klaus Multiparking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Klaus Multiparking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Klaus Multiparking Recent Development

10.9 LÖDIGE

10.9.1 LÖDIGE Corporation Information

10.9.2 LÖDIGE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 LÖDIGE Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 LÖDIGE Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 LÖDIGE Recent Development

10.10 Tada

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automated Parking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tada Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tada Recent Development

10.11 Unitronics

10.11.1 Unitronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Unitronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Unitronics Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Unitronics Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 Unitronics Recent Development

10.12 STOPA Anlagenbau

10.12.1 STOPA Anlagenbau Corporation Information

10.12.2 STOPA Anlagenbau Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 STOPA Anlagenbau Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 STOPA Anlagenbau Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 STOPA Anlagenbau Recent Development

10.13 Sampu Stereo Garage

10.13.1 Sampu Stereo Garage Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sampu Stereo Garage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sampu Stereo Garage Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sampu Stereo Garage Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Sampu Stereo Garage Recent Development

10.14 Park Plus

10.14.1 Park Plus Corporation Information

10.14.2 Park Plus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Park Plus Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Park Plus Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 Park Plus Recent Development

10.15 Westfalia

10.15.1 Westfalia Corporation Information

10.15.2 Westfalia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Westfalia Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Westfalia Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 Westfalia Recent Development

10.16 Serva

10.16.1 Serva Corporation Information

10.16.2 Serva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Serva Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Serva Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.16.5 Serva Recent Development

10.17 Robotic Parking Systems

10.17.1 Robotic Parking Systems Corporation Information

10.17.2 Robotic Parking Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Robotic Parking Systems Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Robotic Parking Systems Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.17.5 Robotic Parking Systems Recent Development

10.18 Parkmatic

10.18.1 Parkmatic Corporation Information

10.18.2 Parkmatic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Parkmatic Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Parkmatic Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.18.5 Parkmatic Recent Development

10.19 RR Parkon

10.19.1 RR Parkon Corporation Information

10.19.2 RR Parkon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 RR Parkon Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 RR Parkon Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.19.5 RR Parkon Recent Development

10.20 Nandan GSE

10.20.1 Nandan GSE Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nandan GSE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Nandan GSE Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Nandan GSE Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.20.5 Nandan GSE Recent Development

10.21 PARI

10.21.1 PARI Corporation Information

10.21.2 PARI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 PARI Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 PARI Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.21.5 PARI Recent Development

10.22 Sieger Parking

10.22.1 Sieger Parking Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sieger Parking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Sieger Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Sieger Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.22.5 Sieger Parking Recent Development

10.23 Dantal Hydraulics

10.23.1 Dantal Hydraulics Corporation Information

10.23.2 Dantal Hydraulics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Dantal Hydraulics Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Dantal Hydraulics Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.23.5 Dantal Hydraulics Recent Development 11 Automated Parking Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automated Parking Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automated Parking Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

