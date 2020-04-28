AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Complete study of the global AT Automotive Torque Converter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global AT Automotive Torque Converter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on AT Automotive Torque Converter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global AT Automotive Torque Converter market include _, EXEDY, Kapec, Aisin, ZF, Yutaka Giken, Schaeffler, Valeo, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton, Aerospace Power, Hongyu

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global AT Automotive Torque Converter industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the AT Automotive Torque Converter manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall AT Automotive Torque Converter industry.

Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Segment By Type:

Single-stage Type, Multistage Type

Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Segment By Application:

, 4AT, 6AT, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global AT Automotive Torque Converter industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AT Automotive Torque Converter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AT Automotive Torque Converter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AT Automotive Torque Converter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AT Automotive Torque Converter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AT Automotive Torque Converter market?

TOC

1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Overview

1.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Product Overview

1.2 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-stage Type

1.2.2 Multistage Type

1.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AT Automotive Torque Converter Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AT Automotive Torque Converter Industry

1.5.1.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and AT Automotive Torque Converter Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for AT Automotive Torque Converter Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AT Automotive Torque Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AT Automotive Torque Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AT Automotive Torque Converter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AT Automotive Torque Converter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AT Automotive Torque Converter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter by Application

4.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Segment by Application

4.1.1 4AT

4.1.2 6AT

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AT Automotive Torque Converter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter by Application

4.5.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter by Application 5 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AT Automotive Torque Converter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE AT Automotive Torque Converter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AT Automotive Torque Converter Business

10.1 EXEDY

10.1.1 EXEDY Corporation Information

10.1.2 EXEDY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 EXEDY AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 EXEDY AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.1.5 EXEDY Recent Development

10.2 Kapec

10.2.1 Kapec Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kapec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kapec AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 EXEDY AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.2.5 Kapec Recent Development

10.3 Aisin

10.3.1 Aisin Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aisin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Aisin AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Aisin AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.3.5 Aisin Recent Development

10.4 ZF

10.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.4.2 ZF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ZF AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ZF AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.4.5 ZF Recent Development

10.5 Yutaka Giken

10.5.1 Yutaka Giken Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yutaka Giken Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Yutaka Giken AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Yutaka Giken AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.5.5 Yutaka Giken Recent Development

10.6 Schaeffler

10.6.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schaeffler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Schaeffler AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Schaeffler AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.6.5 Schaeffler Recent Development

10.7 Valeo

10.7.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Valeo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Valeo AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Valeo AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.7.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.8 Allison Transmission

10.8.1 Allison Transmission Corporation Information

10.8.2 Allison Transmission Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Allison Transmission AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Allison Transmission AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.8.5 Allison Transmission Recent Development

10.9 Precision of New Hampton

10.9.1 Precision of New Hampton Corporation Information

10.9.2 Precision of New Hampton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Precision of New Hampton AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Precision of New Hampton AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.9.5 Precision of New Hampton Recent Development

10.10 Aerospace Power

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AT Automotive Torque Converter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aerospace Power AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aerospace Power Recent Development

10.11 Hongyu

10.11.1 Hongyu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hongyu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hongyu AT Automotive Torque Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hongyu AT Automotive Torque Converter Products Offered

10.11.5 Hongyu Recent Development 11 AT Automotive Torque Converter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AT Automotive Torque Converter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AT Automotive Torque Converter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

