Educational Software Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024
“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Educational Software Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Educational Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.
Educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the course ware or educational application.
According to the statistics of the Ministry of Education, in 2009 there were 10.64 million primary and secondary full-time teachers and 179.40 million primary and secondary school students. Such a large number of primary and secondary students gave birth to a huge market demand. The potential market capacity is extremely large. While the ratio of investment in the education sector and the China whole GDP is only 4.15% (2014), which is about half the developed countries.
This study considers the Educational Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
K-12 Educational Software
University Education Software
Elderly Education Software
Segmentation by application:
Quality-oriented Education Software
Examination-oriented Education Software
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Neusoft
Wisedu
Jucheng
Kingsun
Hongen
Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology
Zhengfang Software
Kingosoft
Beijing China Education Star Technology
IntelHouse Technology
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Educational Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Educational Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Educational Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Educational Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Educational Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Educational Software Market Size CAGR by Region
Chapter Three: Global Educational Software by Players
3.1 Global Educational Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Educational Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
Chapter Four: Educational Software by Regions
4.1 Educational Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Educational Software Market Size Growth
Chapter Five: Americas
5.1 Americas Educational Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Educational Software Market Size by Type
