Educational Software Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the course ware or educational application.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Education, in 2009 there were 10.64 million primary and secondary full-time teachers and 179.40 million primary and secondary school students. Such a large number of primary and secondary students gave birth to a huge market demand. The potential market capacity is extremely large. While the ratio of investment in the education sector and the China whole GDP is only 4.15% (2014), which is about half the developed countries.

This study considers the Educational Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

K-12 Educational Software

University Education Software

Elderly Education Software

Segmentation by application:

Quality-oriented Education Software

Examination-oriented Education Software

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Neusoft

Wisedu

Jucheng

Kingsun

Hongen

Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology

Zhengfang Software

Kingosoft

Beijing China Education Star Technology

IntelHouse Technology

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Educational Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Educational Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Educational Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Educational Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Educational Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Educational Software Market Size CAGR by Region

Chapter Three: Global Educational Software by Players

3.1 Global Educational Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Educational Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

Chapter Four: Educational Software by Regions

4.1 Educational Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Educational Software Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Educational Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Educational Software Market Size by Type

