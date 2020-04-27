Activewear Market Size, 2020 Rising Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Activewear Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Activewear market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Activewear market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Activewear market.

Major Players in the global Activewear market include:

2XU Pty Ltd

Gap Inc.

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.

Asics Corporation

Puma Se

North Face, Inc.

Vie Active, LLC

Under Armour, Inc.

361 Degrees International Limited

Bike Athleti

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

On the basis of types, the Activewear market is primarily split into:

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Others(Rayon and Lyocell)

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Men

Women

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Activewear market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Activewear market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Activewear industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Activewear market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Activewear, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Activewear in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Activewear in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Activewear. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Activewear market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Activewear market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Activewear Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Activewear Market Landscape by Player

Chapter Three: Players Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Activewear Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter Five: Global Activewear Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Six: Global Activewear Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Global Activewear Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Activewear Manufacturing Analysis

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Activewear Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendixcontinued…

