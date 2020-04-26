Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026| BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, Hexion

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1645157/global-fiber-reinforced-plastics-frp-market

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, Hexion, Denka, Daicel, Evonik, Sumitomo Bakelite, Kingfa Science and Technology, Genius, Solvay, RTP, SI Group, Kolon, TenCate, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin, SGL, Hexcel

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber Type, Carbon Fiber Type, Aramid Fiber Type, Others

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market and their presence in the distribution network.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1645157/global-fiber-reinforced-plastics-frp-market

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

How will the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass Fiber Type

1.4.3 Carbon Fiber Type

1.4.4 Aramid Fiber Type

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry

1.6.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Country

6.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11.2 DowDuPont

11.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDuPont Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.3 Lanxess

11.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Lanxess Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

11.4 DSM

11.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.4.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 DSM Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.4.5 DSM Recent Development

11.5 SABIC

11.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.5.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

11.6 PolyOne

11.6.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

11.6.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 PolyOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PolyOne Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.6.5 PolyOne Recent Development

11.7 Hexion

11.7.1 Hexion Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hexion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hexion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.7.5 Hexion Recent Development

11.8 Denka

11.8.1 Denka Corporation Information

11.8.2 Denka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Denka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Denka Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.8.5 Denka Recent Development

11.9 Daicel

11.9.1 Daicel Corporation Information

11.9.2 Daicel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Daicel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Daicel Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.9.5 Daicel Recent Development

11.10 Evonik

11.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.10.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Evonik Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.10.5 Evonik Recent Development

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11.12 Kingfa Science and Technology

11.12.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kingfa Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Products Offered

11.12.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Recent Development

11.13 Genius

11.13.1 Genius Corporation Information

11.13.2 Genius Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Genius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Genius Products Offered

11.13.5 Genius Recent Development

11.14 Solvay

11.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.14.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Solvay Products Offered

11.14.5 Solvay Recent Development

11.15 RTP

11.15.1 RTP Corporation Information

11.15.2 RTP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 RTP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 RTP Products Offered

11.15.5 RTP Recent Development

11.16 SI Group

11.16.1 SI Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 SI Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 SI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SI Group Products Offered

11.16.5 SI Group Recent Development

11.17 Kolon

11.17.1 Kolon Corporation Information

11.17.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Kolon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Kolon Products Offered

11.17.5 Kolon Recent Development

11.18 TenCate

11.18.1 TenCate Corporation Information

11.18.2 TenCate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 TenCate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 TenCate Products Offered

11.18.5 TenCate Recent Development

11.19 Toray

11.19.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.19.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Toray Products Offered

11.19.5 Toray Recent Development

11.20 Mitsubishi Rayon

11.20.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

11.20.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Products Offered

11.20.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

11.21 Teijin

11.21.1 Teijin Corporation Information

11.21.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Teijin Products Offered

11.21.5 Teijin Recent Development

11.22 SGL

11.22.1 SGL Corporation Information

11.22.2 SGL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 SGL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 SGL Products Offered

11.22.5 SGL Recent Development

11.23 Hexcel

11.23.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

11.23.2 Hexcel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Hexcel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Hexcel Products Offered

11.23.5 Hexcel Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.