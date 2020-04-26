Builder Hardware Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2020-2026| ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Spectrum Brands (HHI), Masco Corporation

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Builder Hardware Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Builder Hardware Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Builder Hardware Market Research Report: ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Spectrum Brands (HHI), Masco Corporation, DORMA, Roto Frank, Siegenia-aubi, Gretsch­Unitas, MACO, Kin Long, Winkhaus, Sobinco, Lip Hing, 3H, GEZE, Ashland Hardware Systems, Hager Company, CompX International, Tyman (GIESSE)

Global Builder Hardware Market Segmentation by Product: Cold rolled steel, Stainless Steel 304, Aluminum, Zinc, Copper, Others

Global Builder Hardware Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Market, Non-residential Market

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Builder Hardware market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Builder Hardware market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Builder Hardware market?

How will the global Builder Hardware market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Builder Hardware market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Builder Hardware Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Builder Hardware Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cold rolled steel

1.4.3 Stainless Steel 304

1.4.4 Aluminum

1.4.5 Zinc

1.4.6 Copper

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Market

1.5.3 Non-residential Market

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Builder Hardware Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Builder Hardware Industry

1.6.1.1 Builder Hardware Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Builder Hardware Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Builder Hardware Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Builder Hardware Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Builder Hardware Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Builder Hardware Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Builder Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Builder Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Builder Hardware Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Builder Hardware Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Builder Hardware Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Builder Hardware Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Builder Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Builder Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Builder Hardware Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Builder Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Builder Hardware Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Builder Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Builder Hardware Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Builder Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Builder Hardware Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Builder Hardware Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Builder Hardware Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Builder Hardware Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Builder Hardware Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Builder Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Builder Hardware Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Builder Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Builder Hardware Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Builder Hardware Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Builder Hardware Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Builder Hardware Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Builder Hardware Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Builder Hardware Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Builder Hardware by Country

6.1.1 North America Builder Hardware Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Builder Hardware Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Builder Hardware by Country

7.1.1 Europe Builder Hardware Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Builder Hardware Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Builder Hardware by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Builder Hardware Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Builder Hardware Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Builder Hardware by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Builder Hardware Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Builder Hardware Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Builder Hardware by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Builder Hardware Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Builder Hardware Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Builder Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ASSA ABLOY

11.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

11.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

11.2 Allegion

11.2.1 Allegion Corporation Information

11.2.2 Allegion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Allegion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Allegion Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.2.5 Allegion Recent Development

11.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI)

11.3.1 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.3.5 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Recent Development

11.4 Masco Corporation

11.4.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Masco Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Masco Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Masco Corporation Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.4.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development

11.5 DORMA

11.5.1 DORMA Corporation Information

11.5.2 DORMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 DORMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 DORMA Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.5.5 DORMA Recent Development

11.6 Roto Frank

11.6.1 Roto Frank Corporation Information

11.6.2 Roto Frank Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Roto Frank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Roto Frank Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.6.5 Roto Frank Recent Development

11.7 Siegenia-aubi

11.7.1 Siegenia-aubi Corporation Information

11.7.2 Siegenia-aubi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Siegenia-aubi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Siegenia-aubi Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.7.5 Siegenia-aubi Recent Development

11.8 Gretsch­Unitas

11.8.1 Gretsch­Unitas Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gretsch­Unitas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Gretsch­Unitas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gretsch­Unitas Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.8.5 Gretsch­Unitas Recent Development

11.9 MACO

11.9.1 MACO Corporation Information

11.9.2 MACO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 MACO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 MACO Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.9.5 MACO Recent Development

11.10 Kin Long

11.10.1 Kin Long Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kin Long Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Kin Long Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kin Long Builder Hardware Products Offered

11.10.5 Kin Long Recent Development

11.12 Sobinco

11.12.1 Sobinco Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sobinco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Sobinco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sobinco Products Offered

11.12.5 Sobinco Recent Development

11.13 Lip Hing

11.13.1 Lip Hing Corporation Information

11.13.2 Lip Hing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Lip Hing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Lip Hing Products Offered

11.13.5 Lip Hing Recent Development

11.14 3H

11.14.1 3H Corporation Information

11.14.2 3H Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 3H Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 3H Products Offered

11.14.5 3H Recent Development

11.15 GEZE

11.15.1 GEZE Corporation Information

11.15.2 GEZE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 GEZE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 GEZE Products Offered

11.15.5 GEZE Recent Development

11.16 Ashland Hardware Systems

11.16.1 Ashland Hardware Systems Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ashland Hardware Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Ashland Hardware Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ashland Hardware Systems Products Offered

11.16.5 Ashland Hardware Systems Recent Development

11.17 Hager Company

11.17.1 Hager Company Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hager Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Hager Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Hager Company Products Offered

11.17.5 Hager Company Recent Development

11.18 CompX International

11.18.1 CompX International Corporation Information

11.18.2 CompX International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 CompX International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 CompX International Products Offered

11.18.5 CompX International Recent Development

11.19 Tyman (GIESSE)

11.19.1 Tyman (GIESSE) Corporation Information

11.19.2 Tyman (GIESSE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Tyman (GIESSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Tyman (GIESSE) Products Offered

11.19.5 Tyman (GIESSE) Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Builder Hardware Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Builder Hardware Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Builder Hardware Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Builder Hardware Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Builder Hardware Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Builder Hardware Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Builder Hardware Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Builder Hardware Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Builder Hardware Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Builder Hardware Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Builder Hardware Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

