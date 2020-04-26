Autonomous Mobile Robots Market to witness 18.3% CAGR during 2020–2030

People are becoming more and more dependent on machines with each passing day. Furthermore, as more machines are being produced to suit different needs of people, their mechanism is also becoming complex, thereby rendering conventional manufacturing ways incapable for producing products efficiently.

Such factors are resulting in a rising need for advanced automation solutions, so that the productivity can increase.

Apart from the growing complexity of components and manufacturing operations, the higher labor costs and lack of labor are also creating a requirement for automated solutions. The emergence of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) is proving increasingly useful when it comes to complex assembly process in industries or undertaking tasks including transportation and loading.

Any robot which can understand and move through its surroundings, without needing to be overseen by an operator, is referred to as an AMR. Computers, maps, and sophisticated on-board sensors allow AMRs to interpret and understand their environment.

UGVs are easy to control and have the ability to work for longer periods of time, as compared to humans, which leads to increased productivity, profitability, and time saving.

According to a P&S Intelligence report, in 2019, the global autonomous mobile robots market attained a value of $29.3 billion, and it is predicted to generate revenue of $220.6 billion in 2030, advancing at an 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Because of these factors, UGVs are being utilized the most among all the robotic systems. Moreover, since UMVs are proving useful in commercial and defense applications, their demand is projected to grow in the coming years too.