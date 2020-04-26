Asphalt Additives Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2026| Evonik, Kraton, DowDuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Berkshire Engineering Supplies
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Asphalt Additives Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Asphalt Additives Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report: Evonik, Kraton, DowDuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, ArrMaz, Kao Corporation, Engineered Additives, BASF, Sonneborn, Honeywell, Ingevity, LUCOBIT, Sinopec, LCY CHEMICAL CORP, Jiangsu Jinyang, Zibo bridge lung
Global Asphalt Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Asphalt Modifier, Antistripping agent, Asphalt emulsifier, Surfactant additives, Foam stabilizer, Others
Global Asphalt Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Road construction & paving, Roofing, Others
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Asphalt Additives market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Asphalt Additives market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Asphalt Additives market?
- How will the global Asphalt Additives market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Asphalt Additives market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Asphalt Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Asphalt Additives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Asphalt Modifier
1.4.3 Antistripping agent
1.4.4 Asphalt emulsifier
1.4.5 Surfactant additives
1.4.6 Foam stabilizer
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Road construction & paving
1.5.3 Roofing
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Asphalt Additives Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Asphalt Additives Industry
1.6.1.1 Asphalt Additives Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Asphalt Additives Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Asphalt Additives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Asphalt Additives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Asphalt Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Asphalt Additives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Asphalt Additives Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Asphalt Additives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Asphalt Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Asphalt Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Asphalt Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt Additives Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Asphalt Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Asphalt Additives Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Asphalt Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Asphalt Additives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Asphalt Additives Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Asphalt Additives Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Asphalt Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Asphalt Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Asphalt Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Asphalt Additives Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Asphalt Additives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Asphalt Additives by Country
6.1.1 North America Asphalt Additives Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Asphalt Additives by Country
7.1.1 Europe Asphalt Additives Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Asphalt Additives by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Asphalt Additives Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Evonik
11.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information
11.1.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Evonik Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.1.5 Evonik Recent Development
11.2 Kraton
11.2.1 Kraton Corporation Information
11.2.2 Kraton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Kraton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Kraton Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.2.5 Kraton Recent Development
11.3 DowDuPont
11.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 DowDuPont Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
11.4 Arkema
11.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information
11.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Arkema Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.4.5 Arkema Recent Development
11.5 Akzo Nobel
11.5.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information
11.5.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Akzo Nobel Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.5.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development
11.6 Huntsman
11.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
11.6.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Huntsman Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.6.5 Huntsman Recent Development
11.7 Berkshire Engineering Supplies
11.7.1 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Corporation Information
11.7.2 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.7.5 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Recent Development
11.8 ArrMaz
11.8.1 ArrMaz Corporation Information
11.8.2 ArrMaz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 ArrMaz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 ArrMaz Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.8.5 ArrMaz Recent Development
11.9 Kao Corporation
11.9.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kao Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Kao Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Kao Corporation Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.9.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development
11.10 Engineered Additives
11.10.1 Engineered Additives Corporation Information
11.10.2 Engineered Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Engineered Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Engineered Additives Asphalt Additives Products Offered
11.10.5 Engineered Additives Recent Development
11.12 Sonneborn
11.12.1 Sonneborn Corporation Information
11.12.2 Sonneborn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Sonneborn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Sonneborn Products Offered
11.12.5 Sonneborn Recent Development
11.13 Honeywell
11.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
11.13.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Honeywell Products Offered
11.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development
11.14 Ingevity
11.14.1 Ingevity Corporation Information
11.14.2 Ingevity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Ingevity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Ingevity Products Offered
11.14.5 Ingevity Recent Development
11.15 LUCOBIT
11.15.1 LUCOBIT Corporation Information
11.15.2 LUCOBIT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 LUCOBIT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 LUCOBIT Products Offered
11.15.5 LUCOBIT Recent Development
11.16 Sinopec
11.16.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
11.16.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Sinopec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Sinopec Products Offered
11.16.5 Sinopec Recent Development
11.17 LCY CHEMICAL CORP
11.17.1 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Corporation Information
11.17.2 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Products Offered
11.17.5 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Recent Development
11.18 Jiangsu Jinyang
11.18.1 Jiangsu Jinyang Corporation Information
11.18.2 Jiangsu Jinyang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Jiangsu Jinyang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Jiangsu Jinyang Products Offered
11.18.5 Jiangsu Jinyang Recent Development
11.19 Zibo bridge lung
11.19.1 Zibo bridge lung Corporation Information
11.19.2 Zibo bridge lung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Zibo bridge lung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Zibo bridge lung Products Offered
11.19.5 Zibo bridge lung Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Asphalt Additives Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Asphalt Additives Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
