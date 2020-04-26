Asphalt Additives Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2026| Evonik, Kraton, DowDuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Berkshire Engineering Supplies

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Asphalt Additives Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Asphalt Additives Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report: Evonik, Kraton, DowDuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, ArrMaz, Kao Corporation, Engineered Additives, BASF, Sonneborn, Honeywell, Ingevity, LUCOBIT, Sinopec, LCY CHEMICAL CORP, Jiangsu Jinyang, Zibo bridge lung

Global Asphalt Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Asphalt Modifier, Antistripping agent, Asphalt emulsifier, Surfactant additives, Foam stabilizer, Others

Global Asphalt Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Road construction & paving, Roofing, Others

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report: Evonik, Kraton, DowDuPont, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, ArrMaz, Kao Corporation, Engineered Additives, BASF, Sonneborn, Honeywell, Ingevity, LUCOBIT, Sinopec, LCY CHEMICAL CORP, Jiangsu Jinyang, Zibo bridge lung

Global Asphalt Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Asphalt Modifier, Antistripping agent, Asphalt emulsifier, Surfactant additives, Foam stabilizer, Others

Global Asphalt Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Road construction & paving, Roofing, Others

Key Questions Answered

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Asphalt Additives market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Asphalt Additives market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Asphalt Additives market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Asphalt Additives market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Asphalt Additives market?

How will the global Asphalt Additives market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Asphalt Additives market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Asphalt Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Asphalt Additives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Asphalt Modifier

1.4.3 Antistripping agent

1.4.4 Asphalt emulsifier

1.4.5 Surfactant additives

1.4.6 Foam stabilizer

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Road construction & paving

1.5.3 Roofing

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Asphalt Additives Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Asphalt Additives Industry

1.6.1.1 Asphalt Additives Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Asphalt Additives Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Asphalt Additives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Asphalt Additives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Asphalt Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Asphalt Additives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Asphalt Additives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Asphalt Additives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Asphalt Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Asphalt Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Asphalt Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Asphalt Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt Additives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Asphalt Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Asphalt Additives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Asphalt Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Asphalt Additives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Asphalt Additives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Asphalt Additives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Asphalt Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Asphalt Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Asphalt Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Asphalt Additives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Asphalt Additives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Asphalt Additives by Country

6.1.1 North America Asphalt Additives Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Asphalt Additives by Country

7.1.1 Europe Asphalt Additives Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Asphalt Additives by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Asphalt Additives Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Evonik

11.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.1.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Evonik Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

11.2 Kraton

11.2.1 Kraton Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kraton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Kraton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kraton Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.2.5 Kraton Recent Development

11.3 DowDuPont

11.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DowDuPont Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.4 Arkema

11.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Arkema Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.4.5 Arkema Recent Development

11.5 Akzo Nobel

11.5.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Akzo Nobel Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.5.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

11.6 Huntsman

11.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.6.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Huntsman Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.6.5 Huntsman Recent Development

11.7 Berkshire Engineering Supplies

11.7.1 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Corporation Information

11.7.2 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.7.5 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Recent Development

11.8 ArrMaz

11.8.1 ArrMaz Corporation Information

11.8.2 ArrMaz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 ArrMaz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ArrMaz Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.8.5 ArrMaz Recent Development

11.9 Kao Corporation

11.9.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kao Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Kao Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kao Corporation Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.9.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Engineered Additives

11.10.1 Engineered Additives Corporation Information

11.10.2 Engineered Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Engineered Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Engineered Additives Asphalt Additives Products Offered

11.10.5 Engineered Additives Recent Development

11.12 Sonneborn

11.12.1 Sonneborn Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sonneborn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Sonneborn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sonneborn Products Offered

11.12.5 Sonneborn Recent Development

11.13 Honeywell

11.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

11.13.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Honeywell Products Offered

11.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

11.14 Ingevity

11.14.1 Ingevity Corporation Information

11.14.2 Ingevity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Ingevity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Ingevity Products Offered

11.14.5 Ingevity Recent Development

11.15 LUCOBIT

11.15.1 LUCOBIT Corporation Information

11.15.2 LUCOBIT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 LUCOBIT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 LUCOBIT Products Offered

11.15.5 LUCOBIT Recent Development

11.16 Sinopec

11.16.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Sinopec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Sinopec Products Offered

11.16.5 Sinopec Recent Development

11.17 LCY CHEMICAL CORP

11.17.1 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Corporation Information

11.17.2 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Products Offered

11.17.5 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Recent Development

11.18 Jiangsu Jinyang

11.18.1 Jiangsu Jinyang Corporation Information

11.18.2 Jiangsu Jinyang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Jiangsu Jinyang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Jiangsu Jinyang Products Offered

11.18.5 Jiangsu Jinyang Recent Development

11.19 Zibo bridge lung

11.19.1 Zibo bridge lung Corporation Information

11.19.2 Zibo bridge lung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Zibo bridge lung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Zibo bridge lung Products Offered

11.19.5 Zibo bridge lung Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Asphalt Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Asphalt Additives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Asphalt Additives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Asphalt Additives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Asphalt Additives Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Asphalt Additives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

