Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Demand, Applications,Industry Expansion Strategies | P&S Intelligence

An indispensable part of the medical sciences sector since times immemorial, surgical sutures continue to grow in demand. The increasing volume of surgeries, rapid growth in the number of hospitals, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging aging population, and burgeoning healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the surgical sutures market. Sutures can be defined as the medical devices that are used either during a surgery or after it, to hold the tissues together, close the wounds, and stop the bleeding.

Depending on application, the surgical sutures market is divided into orthopedic surgeries, gynecological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and others. Out of these, the general surgeries division, mainly due to the rapidly increasing demand for breast surgeries, pediatric surgeries, oncological surgeries, and aesthetic surgeries, is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. As per the World Bank, the U.S. had a surgery rate of 30,537 per 100,000 people in 2012, while Australia’s 2015 rate was 28,907 per 100,000 people.

For instance, in 2015, the U.S. had 5,564 registered hospitals, as per the American Health Association. Similarly, the Indian government estimated the number of government hospitals in the country, for 2013, at 35,416. Further, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the nation had 1,322 hospitals in 2014. Thus, with a rise in the number of such healthcare centers, where the surgery volume is always high, this end user will continue dominating the market in the coming years.

