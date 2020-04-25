Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Research Report: Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DowDuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, d3o lab, Schoeller Textiles AG, Texas Instruments, Exo2, Vista Medical Ltd., Ohmatex ApS, Interactive Wear AG

Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation by Product: Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles, Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles, Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation by Application: Military Uses, Civil Uses, Healthcare Uses, Other

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Smart Fabrics and Textiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.4.3 Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.4.4 Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military Uses

1.5.3 Civil Uses

1.5.4 Healthcare Uses

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Fabrics and Textiles Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Fabrics and Textiles Industry

1.6.1.1 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Smart Fabrics and Textiles Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Smart Fabrics and Textiles Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Fabrics and Textiles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

6.1.1 North America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

7.1.1 Europe Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Textiles by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Textronics

11.1.1 Textronics Corporation Information

11.1.2 Textronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Textronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Textronics Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.1.5 Textronics Recent Development

11.2 Milliken

11.2.1 Milliken Corporation Information

11.2.2 Milliken Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Milliken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Milliken Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.2.5 Milliken Recent Development

11.3 Toray Industries

11.3.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Toray Industries Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.3.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

11.4 Peratech

11.4.1 Peratech Corporation Information

11.4.2 Peratech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Peratech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Peratech Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.4.5 Peratech Recent Development

11.5 DowDuPont

11.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.5.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 DowDuPont Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.6 Clothing+

11.6.1 Clothing+ Corporation Information

11.6.2 Clothing+ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Clothing+ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Clothing+ Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.6.5 Clothing+ Recent Development

11.7 Outlast

11.7.1 Outlast Corporation Information

11.7.2 Outlast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Outlast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Outlast Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.7.5 Outlast Recent Development

11.8 d3o lab

11.8.1 d3o lab Corporation Information

11.8.2 d3o lab Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 d3o lab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 d3o lab Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.8.5 d3o lab Recent Development

11.9 Schoeller Textiles AG

11.9.1 Schoeller Textiles AG Corporation Information

11.9.2 Schoeller Textiles AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Schoeller Textiles AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Schoeller Textiles AG Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.9.5 Schoeller Textiles AG Recent Development

11.10 Texas Instruments

11.10.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

11.10.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Texas Instruments Smart Fabrics and Textiles Products Offered

11.10.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.12 Vista Medical Ltd.

11.12.1 Vista Medical Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vista Medical Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Vista Medical Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Vista Medical Ltd. Products Offered

11.12.5 Vista Medical Ltd. Recent Development

11.13 Ohmatex ApS

11.13.1 Ohmatex ApS Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ohmatex ApS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Ohmatex ApS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ohmatex ApS Products Offered

11.13.5 Ohmatex ApS Recent Development

11.14 Interactive Wear AG

11.14.1 Interactive Wear AG Corporation Information

11.14.2 Interactive Wear AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Interactive Wear AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Interactive Wear AG Products Offered

11.14.5 Interactive Wear AG Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Fabrics and Textiles Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Smart Fabrics and Textiles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services.