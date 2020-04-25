Pressure Washer Accessories Market Dynamic Demand and Drives with Forecast to 2028

Pressure Washer Accessories Market Introduction

Pressure washers are used in multitude of ways to clean certain things in and outside the house. Pressure washers include high pressure water spray to remove dirt, loose paint, dust, mud, from surface and objects such as concrete surface, buildings, and vehicles. There are two types of pressure washers including gas and electric powered.

Pressure washer accessories are finding wide application owing to the various benefits such as time saving, cost-effectiveness, convenience, easy storage, and helpful in cleaning tough filth. Manufacturers in the pressure washer accessories market are focusing on providing pressure washer accessories that can increase the speed and enhance the performance of the pressure washers. Some of the pressure washer accessories gaining traction are brush attachments, cleaning heads, chemical dispensers, extension wands, storage tanks, and spray nozzles.

Pressure Washer Accessories Market- Notable Developments

Pressure-Pro

Founded in 1994, Pressure-Pro is located in the US. The company manufactures and offers pressure washers, specialty pressure washers, pumps, accessories, replacement parts, hose reels, and surface cleaners. The company also has a testing workshop to ensure the quality of the product before shipping. It is also focusing on customizing machines as per the requirement.

Hotsy Corporation

Established in 1970, Hotsy Corporation is located in the US. The company manufactures cold and hot water pressure washers, high pressure pumps, parts washing equipment, accessories, and detergents. The company also provides products and equipment for various industrial cleaning applications.

Bosch

Founded in 1886, Bosch is located in Germany. The company offers mobility solutions, consumer goods including power tools and household appliances, industrial and energy and building technology. The company provides high pressure washers and accessories.

Stihl

Founded in 1926, Stihl is located in Germany. The company provides chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, edgers, professional pressure washer, homeowner pressure washer, pressure washer accessories including nozzles, hose extension, water broom, surface cleaner, gutter cleaner, and other pressure washer accessories.

BE Power Equipment

Founded in 1969, BE Power Equipment is the manufacturer of pressure washers, power generators, air compressors, water pumps, forces air heaters, and log splitters. The company also provides pressure washer accessories such as nozzles, wands and guns, safety valves, water hoses, chemical injectors, detergent, plugs and fittings, etc.

Pressure Washer Accessories Market Dynamics

Increasing Preference for Electric Pressure Washer Driving Pressure Washer Accessories Market Growth

Electric pressure washer are finding wide application in light-duty cleaning like garage floors, outdoor grills, and car washing owing to its lightweight, low noise, and increased portability as compared to gas powered pressure washers. Many electric pressure washers have built-in tank for detergent use, however, some also provide an option to attach the pressure washer tanks. In response to the wide application of electric pressure washer for various cleaning purposes, companies are focusing on offering better accessories such as specialty tips and nozzles, chemical injector, spray guns made using various materials, self-spinning and stationary brushes, and other small accessories that can simplify the use and increase efficiency.

Manufacturers Focusing on Designing Pressure Washer Accessories for Improving Efficiency and Speed

Despite the presence of a large number of accessories for pressure washer, manufacturers are focusing on designing and developing only the accessories that can actually offer better efficiency and speed. Some of the pressure washer accessories that are being developed and provided on a large scale by manufacturers are nozzles, extension accessories, soap dispenser, surface cleaner, and trigger guns. In terms of the nozzles, turbo nozzle and multi-functional nozzle are gaining popularity. While extension accessories including extension wands are finding wide application to increase the reach of pressure washer on height.

Surface cleaner is another accessory that is witnessing growing demand as it reduces the cleaning time while cleaning the large, flat surface faster. With increasing focus on cleaning specific object or space, customers are selecting pressure washer accessories that can meet their specific needs.

Availability of Counterfeit Accessories to Challenge Pressure Washer Accessories Market Growth

Counterfeit has emerged as a challenge for various products and companies. In the pressure washer accessories market as well, the availability of counterfeit accessories at low cost has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for original and branded accessories manufacturers. Owing to the ease of designing and production of pressure washer accessories many local companies are developing duplicate products and selling them at low cost.

However, in recent years, governments and enforcement agencies across countries have become increasingly aware of the counterfeiting problem and are focusing on implementing anti-counterfeit policies. Meanwhile, technologies such as biometric markers, holograms, are being used to authenticate products.

Pressure Washer Accessories Market Segmentation

Based on the accessories type, the pressure washer accessories market is segmented into

Nozzles

Extension Accessories

Surface Cleaner

Soap Dispensers

Others

Based on the washer type, the pressure washer accessories market is segmented into

Electric Pressure Washer

Gas Pressure Washer

Based on the application, the pressure washer accessories market is segmented into