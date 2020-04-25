Mortar Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026| Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR)

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Mortar Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Mortar Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1646082/global-mortar-market

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Mortar market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Mortar market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mortar Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (FR), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (IT), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK), Grupo Puma (ES)

Global Mortar Market Segmentation by Product: Wet Mixed Mortar, Dry Mortar

Global Mortar Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry, Home Decoration Industry, Others

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Mortar market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Mortar market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Mortar market and their presence in the distribution network.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1646082/global-mortar-market

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Mortar market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Mortar market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Mortar market?

How will the global Mortar market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Mortar market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mortar Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Mortar Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mortar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wet Mixed Mortar

1.4.3 Dry Mortar

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mortar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Home Decoration Industry

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mortar Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mortar Industry

1.6.1.1 Mortar Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Mortar Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Mortar Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mortar Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Mortar Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Mortar Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Mortar Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Mortar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Mortar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Mortar Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Mortar Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mortar Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Mortar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Mortar Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mortar Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Mortar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mortar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mortar Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Mortar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Mortar Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mortar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Mortar Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Mortar Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mortar Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mortar Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Mortar Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Mortar Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Mortar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Mortar Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Mortar Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Mortar Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mortar Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Mortar Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Mortar Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Mortar Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Mortar Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Mortar Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Mortar Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Mortar Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Mortar by Country

6.1.1 North America Mortar Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Mortar Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mortar by Country

7.1.1 Europe Mortar Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Mortar Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Mortar by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Mortar Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Mortar Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mortar by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Mortar Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Mortar Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mortar Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Products Offered

11.1.5 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Recent Development

11.2 Materis (FR)

11.2.1 Materis (FR) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Materis (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Materis (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Materis (FR) Mortar Products Offered

11.2.5 Materis (FR) Recent Development

11.3 Sika (CH)

11.3.1 Sika (CH) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sika (CH) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Sika (CH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sika (CH) Mortar Products Offered

11.3.5 Sika (CH) Recent Development

11.4 Henkel (FR)

11.4.1 Henkel (FR) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Henkel (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Henkel (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Henkel (FR) Mortar Products Offered

11.4.5 Henkel (FR) Recent Development

11.5 Mapei (IT)

11.5.1 Mapei (IT) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mapei (IT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Mapei (IT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mapei (IT) Mortar Products Offered

11.5.5 Mapei (IT) Recent Development

11.6 Sto (DE)

11.6.1 Sto (DE) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sto (DE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Sto (DE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sto (DE) Mortar Products Offered

11.6.5 Sto (DE) Recent Development

11.7 Ardex (DE)

11.7.1 Ardex (DE) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ardex (DE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Ardex (DE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ardex (DE) Mortar Products Offered

11.7.5 Ardex (DE) Recent Development

11.8 BASF (DE)

11.8.1 BASF (DE) Corporation Information

11.8.2 BASF (DE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 BASF (DE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 BASF (DE) Mortar Products Offered

11.8.5 BASF (DE) Recent Development

11.9 Baumit (AT)

11.9.1 Baumit (AT) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Baumit (AT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Baumit (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Baumit (AT) Mortar Products Offered

11.9.5 Baumit (AT) Recent Development

11.10 Bostik (FR)

11.10.1 Bostik (FR) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bostik (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Bostik (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Bostik (FR) Mortar Products Offered

11.10.5 Bostik (FR) Recent Development

11.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Products Offered

11.1.5 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Recent Development

11.12 CBP (US)

11.12.1 CBP (US) Corporation Information

11.12.2 CBP (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 CBP (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 CBP (US) Products Offered

11.12.5 CBP (US) Recent Development

11.13 Caparol (DE)

11.13.1 Caparol (DE) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Caparol (DE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Caparol (DE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Caparol (DE) Products Offered

11.13.5 Caparol (DE) Recent Development

11.14 Cemex (US)

11.14.1 Cemex (US) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cemex (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Cemex (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Cemex (US) Products Offered

11.14.5 Cemex (US) Recent Development

11.15 HB Fuller (US)

11.15.1 HB Fuller (US) Corporation Information

11.15.2 HB Fuller (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 HB Fuller (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 HB Fuller (US) Products Offered

11.15.5 HB Fuller (US) Recent Development

11.16 Quick-mix (DE)

11.16.1 Quick-mix (DE) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Quick-mix (DE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Quick-mix (DE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Quick-mix (DE) Products Offered

11.16.5 Quick-mix (DE) Recent Development

11.17 Dryvit Systems (US)

11.17.1 Dryvit Systems (US) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Dryvit Systems (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Dryvit Systems (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Dryvit Systems (US) Products Offered

11.17.5 Dryvit Systems (US) Recent Development

11.18 Hanil Cement (KR)

11.18.1 Hanil Cement (KR) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Hanil Cement (KR) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Hanil Cement (KR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Hanil Cement (KR) Products Offered

11.18.5 Hanil Cement (KR) Recent Development

11.19 AdePlast (IT)

11.19.1 AdePlast (IT) Corporation Information

11.19.2 AdePlast (IT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 AdePlast (IT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 AdePlast (IT) Products Offered

11.19.5 AdePlast (IT) Recent Development

11.20 Forbo (CH)

11.20.1 Forbo (CH) Corporation Information

11.20.2 Forbo (CH) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Forbo (CH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Forbo (CH) Products Offered

11.20.5 Forbo (CH) Recent Development

11.21 CPI Mortars (UK)

11.21.1 CPI Mortars (UK) Corporation Information

11.21.2 CPI Mortars (UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 CPI Mortars (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 CPI Mortars (UK) Products Offered

11.21.5 CPI Mortars (UK) Recent Development

11.22 Grupo Puma (ES)

11.22.1 Grupo Puma (ES) Corporation Information

11.22.2 Grupo Puma (ES) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Grupo Puma (ES) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Grupo Puma (ES) Products Offered

11.22.5 Grupo Puma (ES) Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Mortar Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Mortar Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Mortar Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Mortar Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Mortar Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Mortar Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Mortar Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Mortar Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Mortar Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Mortar Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Mortar Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Mortar Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Mortar Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Mortar Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Mortar Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Mortar Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Mortar Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Mortar Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Mortar Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Mortar Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Mortar Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Mortar Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Mortar Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Mortar Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Mortar Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.