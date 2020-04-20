Virtual Power Plants Market to Value Over $5,500.0 Million by 2023

In 1990, 17.067% of the energy consumed across the world was generated from renewable resources, and this share rose to 18.054% in 2015, the World Bank claims. Further, it is being estimated that renewable energy would account for almost 20% of electricity consumption by 2030. This clearly shows an increase in the production of renewable energy, on account of the concerns associated with the burning of fossil fuels. For instance, China has had plans to produce almost 200 gigawatts (GW) of solar power by 2020 end, while India is pursuing the production of 150 GW clean power by 2022 end.

Here, VPPs are being used, as they help in the better management of the power supply, according to demand, by taking power from different sources.Primary and secondary balancing power sources and minute reserve sources are used to manage this demand–supply gap, which is why centralized grids are being transformed into decentralized ones, which can quickly adapt to the varying electricity demand and source power from wherever available and feasible.

Apart from the unreliability of renewable electricity, the power transmission infrastructure in most places around the world is either outdated or aging. In numerous places, the grid is not advanced enough to support the intermittent flow of power from alternative-energy plants. Further, such infrastructure regularly suffers malfunction and transmission losses, which cost utility companies a lot of money. VPPs solve the problem to quite an extent, by calculating the actual demand and rerouting the power from several sources to the grid, to meet it.

Around the world, the largest usage of VPPs is seen in North America, where the electricity production from clean sources is increasing and smart grids are being developed. Within the region, the virtual power plants market in the U.S., where these two trends are the most visible, is larger. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the country’s power generation capacity grew by 25 GW in 2017, with half of that accounted for by renewable sources. Additionally, that year, small-scale solar plants, capable of producing 3.5 GW energy, were commissioned in the nation.

Competitive Landscape of Virtual Power Plant Market

In February 2017, ABB Inc. announced its investment in Enbala Power Networks Inc., through its venture capital unit, ABB Technology Ventures. Under the partnership, the two companies will jointly develop distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), in order to help electricity providers and grid operators manage energy lifecycle from distributed energy units effectively.

Some other important players operating in the virtual power plant market are Enbala Power Networks Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc., AGL Energy Limited (AGL), EnerNoc Inc., ENGIE Storage Services NA LLC, and Siemens AG.