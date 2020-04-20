On-Demand Logistics Market to Grow to $75.0 billion by 2030

The major drivers for the on-demand logistics market are the increasing efficiency of product transportation by trucks, convenience, cost-effectiveness and real-time tracking advantages offered by this model, and expanding e-commerce sector. From $9.1 billion in 2019, the market revenue is expected to massively rise to $75.0 billion by 2030, at a 21.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). On-demand logistics refers to the communication between end users and shippers via online platforms, which also provide additional features, such as global positioning system (GPS)-based vehicle tracking, time scheduling, and order booking.

Under the application segment, the market is categorized into industrial, e-commerce, peer-to-peer delivery, and moving and shifting. Among these, the largest share, in 2019, was held by the e-commerce category, as several firms in the sector, including Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc.,and Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., are turning to on-demand logistics to meet the growing online ordersof various products. The expanding e-commerce industry itself is one of the major growth drivers for the on-demand logistics market.

The market is also growing on account of the increasing efficiency of trucks, which are the preferred mode for high-volume terrestrial product transportation. In conventional logistics, after delivering the goods, trucks often return empty, which leads to wastage of fuel and extra operational costs for Service providers. Additionally, a broker liaisons between the shipper and customer, for which the charges can be as high as 18% of the shipment cost. As on-demand logistics helps deal with all such challenges, companies are rapidly embracing this concept.

Geographically, North America held the largest revenue share in the on-demand logistics market in 2019, as trucks conduct almost 70% of all product transportation in the U.S. Additionally, the region faces a considerable shortage of drivers, which becomes a problem when the orders suddenly increase. This is leading to the shift in companies’ preference to a more-efficient goods transportation model, thereby driving the market. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR would be experienced by Asia-Pacific (APAC), owing to the rising e-commerce sales and consumer awareness regarding the concept.

Competitive Landscape of On-Demand Logistics Market

The global on-demand logistics market is currently in its nascent phase, with major players, including Lalamove EasyVan (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Uber Freight LLC, Deliv Inc., MENA 360 DWC-LLC (Fetchr), Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Deliveree (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd., Shippify Inc., Stuart Delivery Ltd. (STUART), and GoGo Tech Ltd. (GoGoVan).

Currently, major players in the on-demand logistics market are involved in funding, geographic expansions of their businesses, and different partnerships in order to remain competitive globally. For instance, in February 2019, Lalamove, a Hong Kong–based on-demand delivery and logistics startup, raised $300 million in a series D funding round, which increases its valuation to more than $1 billion. The company covers 130 cities of the mainland of China with two million drivers. Furthermore, it also covers 11 cities in Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. The company plans to use the new capital to expand into Southeast Asia and India.