The Global Life Science Instrumentation Market report comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Global Life Science Instrumentation Market report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.43 billion to an estimated value of USD 99.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing concern about the food safety. Few of the major competitors currently working in the life science instrumentation market are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Danaher., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd. / Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, WATERS, GENERAL ELECTRIC, High-Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, HORIBA, Ltd, Eppendorf AG.

Competitive Analysis:

Global life science instrumentation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of life science instrumentation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Life Science Instrumentation Market

Life science instruments are used during the drug discovery for the analytical procedures and method validation. Many new technologies are used today for the drug development. Increasing research and development by pharmaceutical industries for new drugs is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing investments on R&D is driving the growth of this market

Increasing industries merger is driving the market

Technological advancement and development in the analytical equipment is driving the market

Market Restraints

Expensive cost of the equipment is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced the launch of their new research focused website Beckman.com. They have many different centrifuges, flow cytometers and automated liquid handlers. This website will cover various research areas like infectious diseases, oncology, drug development/discovery, and biologics

In October 2018, Abbott Informatics announced the launch of their STARLIMS Solution CL 11.0, which is specially designed to serve in industries like re-Clinical, Clinical Research, Biorepository, Molecular, and Academic Research. For faster and simpler conversions they have HTML5 technology

