Attractive opportunnities in Bioplastics Packaging Market | Major Players are- Dow, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novamont S.p.A., ALBIS PLASTIC

Bioplastics Packaging Market Overview:

The Bioplastics Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market.Global bioplastics packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 41.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Bioplastics are a special category of plastic which are sourced or created from renewable biodegradable products, such as oils, cellulose, starch, fats, straws, alcohols, acid, etc. Although it isn’t just sourced from these materials they are produced from recyclable plastics as well. They are degradable, and are already in consumption from different industrial verticals such as consumer goods, pharmaceutical and food & beverages market.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Dow, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novamont S.p.A., ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema, Braskem, Corbion, NatureWorks LLC, CCL Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BIO-ON, ECM BioFilms, Solvay, Eastman Chemical Company, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, VIRENT, INC., Danimer Scientific, IFS Group, Biome Bioplastics, Tetra Pak International S.A., Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Amcor Limited, Uflex Limited, ALPLA, Barbier Group, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. and Cardia Bioplastics.

By Product (Bio-PET, PLA & PLA Blends, Starch Blends, Bio-PP, Bio-PA, TPS, PHA, Bio-PE, PBS, Aliphati & Aromatic Polyesters, Cellulose, Molded Fiber, AAC, WSP, Others),



By Application Type (Bottles, Pouch & Sachet, Trays, Clamshells, Cups, Films, Bags, Others),



By Extraction Technology (Injection Molding, Biomass, Pelletizing, Non-Biodegradable Bio-Derived Thermoplastics, Petrochemical Synthesization, Bio-Derived Monomers Synthesization, Natural or GMO, Others),



By End-Users (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Goods, Others)



Based on regions, the Bioplastics Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns and regulations regarding the usage of plastics from the various authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Technological advancements and innovations pertaining to the products, and the raw materials utilized in the production of bioplastics,this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Expansion of production capabilities in the developing regions of the world is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High production cost associated with the product due to the non-recyclable nature of the product are factors expected to restrain the market growth

Complications in the production process of bioplastics are also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, BIO-ON announced that they had agreed with Innova Imagen SA de CV for the production of (PHA) polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymers in Mexico. The agreement terms are the construction of a production plant in Mexico for the production of polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymers. The agreement also includes the licensing of BIO-ON’s PHA technology for which they are expected to receive approximately USD 56.7 million.

In December 2018, BIO-ON announced the creation of a new company “ZEROPACK” in collaboration with Rivoira which has acquired worldwide licensing of patents for bioplastic packaging goods and products for 10 million Euros. The creation of this company is aimed at providing the distributors with a regular supply of bioplastics packaging goods for use in food & beverage sectors.

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Bioplastics PackagingMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Bioplastics Packagingmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Bioplastics Packagingindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

