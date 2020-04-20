Asia Pacific Flavored Syrup Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Asia Pacific comprises of several countries such as the China, India, Australia, and Japan etc. The flavored syrup companies in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes and product portfolio to meet the rising demand from beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery, and bakery producers. Many domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in Asia Pacific. The China is one of the largest consumers of flavored syrup, followed by India, and Australia. The region mainly supports the growth of the flavored syrup market through effective food manufacturing sector and flexible trade policies. The steady growth of flavored syrup production in Asia Pacific is fuelled by constant demand from flavored syrup from retailers and an efficient supply chain. Growing consumers’ preferences for flavored food and beverages have also been contributing to the steady demand for flavored syrup. These are the few factors driving the Asia Pacific flavored syrup market. Factors such as rapid urbanization, high purchasing power among the customers, and rising participation of women in the workforce and are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products. This factor has propelled the demand for flavored syrup products.

Fruit flavored syrups dominated the Asia Pacific market due to its widespread application in beverage products such as cocktails, soda and cold drinks, and soft drinks. Growing consumer preference for syrups with high fruit content has been a major factor driving the manufacturers to introduce wide varieties of syrups infused with natural ingredients.

The Asia Pacific Flavored syrup market is segmented on the basis of fruit, chocolate, vanilla, herbs and seasonings, and others. Fruit flavoured syrups are used to garnish, tenderize or drizzle it on several food and beverage product such as desserts, pancakes or cereals. They also acts as a flavorsome additive to prepare in drinks and beverages. For instance, the apple flavored syrups are commonly used in breakfast with hot buttered toast and in mocktail preparations. This syrup is made by peeling apples, followed by cutting and boiling those to produce apple juice. The juice added with sugar or any sweetener of choice is then used as an apple syrup, which can be stored for a long time. The lemon syrup is a lemon-infused sugar syrup that adds sweetness and imparts lemon flavor to the desserts and cocktails. Chocolate syrups are regarded as a source of energy and are known to possess anti-aging, antioxidant, and stress suppressant characteristic features. The rising health awareness related to consumption of chocolate syrups along with a growing demand for chocolate syrups is driving the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kraft Heinz Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Monin, Inc.

Sunny Sky Products, Llc.

The Hershey Company

ASIA PACIFIC FLAVORED SYRUP MARKET SEGMENTATION

Flavored Syrup Market, by Flavour

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Herbs and Seasonings

Others

Flavored Syrup Market, by Flavour Type

Sweet

Salty & Savory

Sour

Mint

Flavored Syrup Market, by Application

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

Asia Pacific Flavored Syrup Market – By Country

Australia

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

