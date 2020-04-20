Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2027

Asia Pacific comprises developed and developing countries such as the Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific accounts for a remarkable share in the Fertilizer additive market. The agricultural sector in the region has witnessed growth during the previous years, leading to rise in demand for fertilizer additives. Some of the key players offering fertilizer additive in Asia Pacific are OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz among others. The market for fertilizer additive in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow primarily due to the growth in the agricultural sector. In addition, the inclusion of additives for the enhancement of the fertilizer’s quality and efficiency has offered a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period. Novel techniques of fertilizer additive production are gaining popularity.

The demand for fertilizers in many countries has been growing due to the increasing demand for food grains on account of the rising population. The food demand is anticipated to come from rising consumer incomes in Asia regions such as India, china, Japan, Australia etc. In conjunction with the expected growth rates of the Asia Pacific population, governments are focusing on the development of sustainable agriculture, this will enable them to considerably increase their food production. However, as a result of growing urbanization levels, available arable land is expected to decrease further. Due to this, fertilizers are likely to play an essential role in increasing the average crop yields per hectare.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at –https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009811/request-trial

Company Profiles

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemipol S.A

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc

Omex Agriculture, Inc

Asia Pacific fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of its function by Dust Control Agent, Anti-Caking Agent, Anti-Foam Agents, Granulation Aids, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobing Agents, and Others. The use of fertilizers is one of the oldest methods of improvising agriculture processes. Modern chemical fertilizers contain three essential elements that are important for the nutrition of a plant those are nitrogen, potassium & phosphorus (NPK). The fertilizers also often include other nutrients necessary for plant growth such as sulphur, calcium, zinc, boron, copper, iron and magnesium.

The Asia Pacific fertilizer additive market by application is segmented on the basis Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Triple Super Phosphate, Urea, Diammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Nitrate, and Others. The super-premium glass bottles are higher in price and value as compared to the premium and standard glass bottles. The peculiar design and texture of these types of bottles are customized and used by the well-established brands. The super-premium glass bottles used in the Fertilizer additive are gaining high popularity and profitability across the region. The rise in the consumption and demand of premium Fertilizer additive leads to an increase in the super-premium glass bottles and is forecasted to grow higher in the coming years.

ASIA PACIFIC FERTILIZER ADDITIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market – By Country

Australia

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Buy now at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009811/checkout/basic/single/monthly