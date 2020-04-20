$148.4 Billion Revenue Expected in Asia-Pacific (APAC) Paints and Coatings Market by 2023

One of the key factors driving the demand for paints and coatings in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the burgeoning consumption in the automobile industry. These materials are applied on different automotive components in order to improve their efficiency and durability and resistance to different environmental conditions. In India and China, the soaring per capita income of the people is contributing toward the rising adoption of personal vehicles. As per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), 28.88 million automobiles were sold in the country in 2017.

Due to these factors, the APAC paints and coatings market revenue is expected to increase from $92.5 billion in 2017 to $148.4 billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The other factor propelling the surge in the demand for paints and coatings in APAC is the expanding construction sector in the region. Since the last few years, the governments of various APAC countries, such as India and China, have increased their investments on various commercial and residential construction activities, in order to aid infrastructural development.

Emerging economies to serve as lucrative market

Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia have witnessed rapid economic transformation in the past few decades. Majority of these nations have a large and rapidly growing middle-class population. These factors make these developing countries a suitable paint and coatings market. As these countries are home to fast-growing construction and automotive industry, an increase in the consumption of paint and coatings is expected from these. Hence, developing countries with a high economic growth rate will continue to bolster the market of paints and coatings in APAC in the coming years.

APAC Paints and Coatings Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the APAC paints and coatings market are Akzo Nobel N. V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Shalimar Paints Limited, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Dulux Group Limited, and Asian Paints Limited.

APAC PAINTS AND COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

By Formulation

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Powder Coatings

UV Coatings

By Application