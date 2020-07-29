Travel Technology Solutions Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends

Travel Technology Solutions Market – Introduction

Travel technology solutions are applicable in information and communication technology that is used in the hospitality and travel industry. Solution providers offer different software and applications to travel agencies for planning and booking tours, flights, to enable easy transactions, and other tour related operations.

Travel technology solutions are majorly adopted by the airline industry that deals with online reservation systems to a large extent. The mobile is the most preferred device to use different types of travel technology applications. Solution providers are offering multiple mobile applications for different operating systems of mobiles.

Solution providers are adopting the cloud based platform to increase the data access process and performance of the software and to improve the performance of the travel technology solution

Travel agencies, airports, and the government travel sector are expected to adopt travel technology solutions to provide better customer service. This solution helps to improve the travel booking process and is a more flexible, reliable, and scalable resource to manage travel data.

The global travel and tourism industry is expected to face huge downfall during 2020 due to the increasing ratio of Coronavirus infected people across the globe

Key Drivers of the Travel Technology Solutions Market

Increase in business travel expenditure and growing adoption of social media platforms and Big Data analytics solutions drives growth of the travel technology solutions market. Increasing adoption of hosted solutions and Software as a Service (SaaS) is expected to boost the demand for travel technology solutions during the forecast period.

Adoption of artificial intelligence in travel technology solutions is anticipated to create business opportunity for travel technology solutions companies to provide advanced solutions based on AI technology to analyze and improve the decision making process.

Synchronization and open source software issues expected to hinder the market

Synchronization issues of travel technology solutions faced by online travel agencies and booking engines is expected to restrain the market growth of travel technology solutions.

Increasing open source software on the internet is also expected to hinder the market growth.

Global businesses are facing huge downfall because of increasing coronavirus impact on major countries. The travel and tourism industry is also expected to experience low business opportunities during the 2020 period.

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Travel Technology Solutions Market

The travel technology solutions market is expected to face financial crisis during the 2020 financial year. The travel and tourism is basic income source for several major countries. All international and domestic flights and all transports are closed due to COVID-19. The demand for travel technology solution are affected by increasing lockdown condition across the all regions. The adoption of travel technology solution are low as compare to previous year due to low demand from travel and tourism sectors.

North America to hold major share of the global travel technology solutions market