Pasta Market Growth | Industry Price, Share, Trends, Outlook and Forecast to 2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pasta Market Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pasta market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, raw materials, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2019): USD 13.8 billion

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 2.5%

Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 13.8 billion

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pasta-market/requestsample

The global pasta market is being driven by the growing per capita incomes of the consumers and the rising globalisation of cuisines across the globe. The market is also being aided by the increasingly busy lifestyles of the consumers who are seeking convenient and easy-to-prepare food products. The rising awareness of the nutritional content of pasta like carbohydrates and folic acid is also supporting the market growth. The product’s low sodium and cholesterol content is also contributing to the growth of the market globally, especially as consumers are increasingly seeking out healthier products due to the rising occurrences of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and hypertension. The integration of pasta with local ingredients and flavours is expected to aid the market in the coming years further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pasta is an Italian food product, which is usually made from grain flour doughs like wheat that is mixed with water or egg. The dough is cut into thin sheets or made into various other shapes, with their own distinctive names. The product, which is rich in carbohydrates, can be boiled, fried, or served cold as a part of a salad.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pasta-market

By type, the global pasta market can be segmented into:

Dried Pasta

Chilled/Fresh Pasta

Canned/Preserved Pasta

Others

Based on raw material, the industry is divided into:

Durum Wheat Semolina

Wheat

Mix

Barley

Rice

Maize

Others

The leading distribution channels of pasta in the global market are:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Others

The major regions for pasta in the market are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the pasta industry.

Market Trends

Recently, the consumption and sales of pasta saw a significant hike in the beginning of 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown connected panic buying, especially in the western countries. This factor has significantly contributed to the market growth. In the coming years, the market is expected to be driven by the rising diversification in flavours and makeup of pasta. The introduction of gluten-free, vegan, and organic pastas is projected to be a major trend guiding the growth of the market, especially as consumers become increasingly eco-conscious. The innovations in production methods like 3D printed pasta varieties might also influence the market positively.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Barilla G. and R. Fratelli SpA, Nestle SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA (De Cecco), Makfa JSC, Durum Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., General Mills, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

The post Pasta Market Growth 2020 | Industry Price, Share, Trends, Outlook and Forecast 2025 appeared first on Super Market Research.