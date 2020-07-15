Categories
Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

The New Report Titled: – Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS):

SBAS systems are geosynchronous satellite systems that provide services for improving the accuracy, integrity and availability of basic SBAS signals.

Major manufactures of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Industry:

  • Raytheon Company
  • Mitsubishi
  • Thales
  • Airbus
  • SES
  • Space Systems Loral.

    Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • WAAS
  • EGNOS
  • MSAS
  • GAGAN
  • SDCM
  • Others

    Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Aviation
  • Maritime
  • Road & Rail
  • Others

    Scope of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Report:

  • SBAS assist existing global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) by improving their performance and compensating their drawbacks. They provide accuracy, integrity, reliability, and availability. Higher performance of GNSS assures aircrafts better flight navigation, furthering utmost travel safety. Due to this, SBAS are classified as primary navigation equipment, thus propelling the market. Many countries have launched their own SBAS to increase aviation-safety.Over the past few years, Satellite Based Augmentation Systems have evolved rapidly. Evidently, the prominent players (mentioned above) are their driving force and bring about technological innovations to enhance their performance.Accrediting the seminal work of key vendors and market traction, SBAS display multiple prospects worldwide. ‘Market Research Future’ recently published a report, according to which the global satellite based augmentation systems market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5% during 2018 to 2023.The increase in airport development and modernization projects is the key driver for the growth of this market. The recent growth in air traffic, both passenger, and cargo has resulted in the expansion and modernization of existing airports. The expansion and modernization of existing airports are expected to bolster the demand for an effective satellite-based augmentation system, which will aid in managing traffic and aircraft movement.Other driving factors of the SBAS industry are higher demand for efficient systems to improve aviation security coupled with expansion across airports and ATC infrastructure. Simultaneously, renovation of airports worldwide along with the bootstrapping of systems has escorted the SBAS market in ascending further. Governmental initiatives & investments also foster market growth.Satellite based augmentation systems also widen the scope of GNSS in geodetic engineering, precision farming, and on road vehicle fleet management. This extended area of application provides impetus to the demand for SBAS, raising the market size. Upcoming trends such as the growing implementation of satellite-based navigation system are rapidly gaining popularity as they help to shorten the route taken by aircrafts. A satellite-based navigation system uses GPS technology to shorten routes and allows aircrafts to fly closer together with greater safety margins. Advantages like high fuel savings, fewer traffic delays, and its ability to reduce the flight time are envisaged to result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period.The global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market is valued at 480 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS).
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Detailed TOC of Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

    1.2 Classification of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

