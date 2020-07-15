Categories
Industry Analysis

DevOps Platform Market Development Factors, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Scope and Forecast Till 2024

DevOps Platform

As per the new research of Global DevOps Platform Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13949937

Scope of the Report:

  • The DevOps Platform industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible) and Atlassian among others.
  • DevOps has fundamentally changed the way an IT organization works and how it gets things done. Since its inception in 2009, DevOps (coined as the â€œnew Cloudâ€ by market) has been adopted at a rapid pace, evolving from a niche concept to an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. This fast pace in adoption was mainly due to the immediate value realization that DevOps helps business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.
  • Today, the DevOps trend not only goes beyond technology implementation and management but also focuses on a positive organizational change brought across its processes, cultural shift, and security and compliance aspects of the DevOps platform.
  • Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.
  • The global DevOps Platform market is valued at 2590 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5360 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DevOps Platform.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on DevOps Platform Market

    DevOps Platform Introduction:

    DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.
    Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

    Top key players in Global DevOps Platform market 2019 are:

  • Puppet Labs
  • Chef
  • Docker Inc.
  • Red Hat (Ansible)
  • Atlassian
  • Saltstack
  • CA Technologies
  • Rackspace
  • XebiaLabs
  • VersionOne
  • Cisco
  • CollabNet
  • HP
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Spirent Communications plc
  • Vmware
  • DBmaestro

  • Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • DevOps Ready
  • DevOps Enabled
  • DevOps Capable

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • IT
  • BFSI
  • Retail
  • Telecom
  • Education
  • Others

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13949937

    Detailed TOC of Global DevOps Platform Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 DevOps Platform Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DevOps Platform

    1.2 Classification of DevOps Platform by Types

    1.2.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global DevOps Platform Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global DevOps Platform Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global DevOps Platform Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global DevOps Platform Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of DevOps Platform (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 DevOps Platform Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 DevOps Platform Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global DevOps Platform Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 DevOps Platform Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 DevOps Platform Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global DevOps Platform Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13949937

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Garment Rivets Market Size Latest Report 2020 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

    Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020-2026 Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Directional Infrared Countermeasures System Market Size 2020 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

    Global Network Encryption System Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2026

    Baby Car Seat Market Size 2020-2024 Industry News Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players and Product Types