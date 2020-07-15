Children’s Socks Market: Driven Increasing Demand and Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2024

As per the new research of Global Children’s Socks Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Children’s Socks Report:

The Children’s Socks industry concentration is low because technical barrier is very low. The key production markets locate at developing countries. The Southeast Asia takes the market share of 33%, followed by China with 30% in 2016. Many USA and Europe brands like cooperate with developing countries OEM/ODM producers. That makes Southeast Asia and China a key producer.

The global average price of Children’s Socks is in the decreasing trend, from 1.09 USD/Pair in 2012 to 0.99 USD/Pair in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The worldwide market for Children's Socks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Children's Socks Introduction: A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet and often covering the ankle and some part of the calf. Some type of shoe or boot is typically worn over socks. In ancient times, socks were made from leather or matted animal hair. In the late 16th century, machine-knit socks were first produced. Until 1800 both hand knitting and machine knitting were used to produce socks, but after 1800, machine knitting became the predominant method. Top key players in Global Children's Socks market 2019 are:

Adidas

Nike

Jefferies Socks

Disney

Hanes

Mengna

Langsha

Fenli

SmartWool

Ralph Lauren

Falke. Analysis by Segmentation: Children’s Socks Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cotton Socks

Wool Socks

Synthetics Material Socks

Silk Socks

Others Children’s Socks Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Boys