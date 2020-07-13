What’s So Trendy about Pet Food Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina, Hills Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive )

Increase in pet ownership across the world is expected to drive the global pet food market. The global pet food market is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 81,516.1 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 114,500.0 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Pet Food market 2019 Global Industry Research Report provides market size, industry growth, share, development trends, investment plans, business ideas and forecasts by 2025. Scenarios and useful business decisions. The report includes subjective comprehensive research and a direct study of the quantitative perspectives of key family pioneers for an in-depth understanding of other industry experts, markets and industry practices. This report provides a reasonable picture of the current market situation, including truth and forecast market estimates on trading volume, technological advances, macroeconomic and governance factors.

As pet adoption increases due to increased disposable income, more and more people are encouraged to adopt pets, which is accelerating the pet food market. In 2016, according to the Global Trade Atlas statistics database of global commodity trade statistics, the value of import and export pet food in South Africa is estimated at $ 40 million and $ 20 million, respectively. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the United States, France, and the Netherlands contributed 75 percent of total pet food imports. This statistic strongly indicates the expansion of the pet food market. In 2018, worldwide pet food production increased by about 1%, making a significant contribution to the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the significant players functioning in the Pet Food market include Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina, Hills Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive ), Procter & Gamble, Diamond pet foods, Affinity Petcare (Agrolimen), Buddys Kitchen, Blue Buffalo, Del Monte Foods, Nutriara Alimentos Ltda., Total Alimentos, Darwins, Unicharm, Flint River Ranch among others.

Key Market Segment of Pet Food Market

By Pet Type

Dogs

Puppy

Adult (1+ years)

Mature (7+ years)

Senior (11+ years)

Cats

Kitten

Adult (1+ years)

Mature (7+ years)

Senior (11+ years)

Others (Bird, Fish etc.)

Pet Food Market By Food Type

Dry

Wet

Pet Food Market By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Benelux Union

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The cost analysis of Pet Food market took into account manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw materials and market concentration, suppliers and price trends. Other factors such as supply chains, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies were evaluated to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Report buyers are exposed to market positioning studies that take into account global 3D printing and pricing strategies for target audiences, training, and strategies.

Using SWOT analysis to gather and study all the information, you can see the competitive environment vividly in Pet Food market. Openings for future market developments were revealed and likewise had a competitive advantage. Taking into account the drift and propensity of this market, it shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand your market base and understand your market data using standards, methodologies, and other driving market trends determined for reference.

