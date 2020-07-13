“Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BASF GENERAL ELECTRIC Halliburton Newpark Resources Schlumberger “

“

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The Oilfield Drilling Fluids report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The leading players of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market are mapped by the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Research Report: BASF

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Halliburton

Newpark Resources

Schlumberger



Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Segmentation by Product: Water-based fluids

Oil-based fluids

Synthetic-based fluids



Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Drilling Fluids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Drilling Fluids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Drilling Fluids market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water-based fluids

1.4.3 Oil-based fluids

1.4.4 Synthetic-based fluids

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Oilfield Drilling Fluids Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oilfield Drilling Fluids Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluids Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oilfield Drilling Fluids Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oilfield Drilling Fluids Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

8.1.2 BASF Overview

8.1.3 BASF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 BASF Product Description

8.1.5 BASF Related Developments

8.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC

8.2.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC Corporation Information

8.2.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC Overview

8.2.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC Product Description

8.2.5 GENERAL ELECTRIC Related Developments

8.3 Halliburton

8.3.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

8.3.2 Halliburton Overview

8.3.3 Halliburton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Halliburton Product Description

8.3.5 Halliburton Related Developments

8.4 Newpark Resources

8.4.1 Newpark Resources Corporation Information

8.4.2 Newpark Resources Overview

8.4.3 Newpark Resources Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Newpark Resources Product Description

8.4.5 Newpark Resources Related Developments

8.5 Schlumberger

8.5.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

8.5.2 Schlumberger Overview

8.5.3 Schlumberger Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Schlumberger Product Description

8.5.5 Schlumberger Related Developments

9 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Oilfield Drilling Fluids Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Oilfield Drilling Fluids Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluids Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Sales Channels

11.2.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Distributors

11.3 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”