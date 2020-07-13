Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market splashing growth | Accenture, Actility, Altair Engineering Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Flutura, IBM Corporation,

Rising incidence of energy consumption is expected to drive the global IOT in energy market. The global Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 30,165.5 in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 108,298.5 by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.
Increasing energy consumption, wastage of energy, low rate of production is major reason behind the increase in use of Internet of things (IOT) in energy market. According to the survey of Eastern peak, consumption of energy is expected to increase by 40% worldwide. According to Global Energy Statistical Yearbook 2018, China have the highest energy consumption rate and is got doubled in 2017 as compared to 2016. To fulfill future consumption rate, resources are to be managed so that they can last for long period of time. Therefore, IOT’s involvement in energy sector is a remarkable move. In 2018, total energy consumption is increased to 2.9% worldwide as compared to 2017 and energy production rate have a slight change. IOT devices plays role in managing this deviation in production and consumption of energy.
IoT implication in energy industry has already shown remarkable results in the many countries, USA’s energy consumption rate remained stable for year in a row. This was possible due to lower electricity demand and energy efficiency improvement, it’s a result of IOT devices utilization in energy market. Similarly, according to Global Energy Statistical Yearbook 2018, global energy intensity declined by 1.2% in 2017. This indicates that the cost of energy decreases as compare to 2016. If the same trend will be reflected in future, Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market will show rapid growth.
IOT devices are responsible for process optimization, resource management, and performance monitoring. All these functions as a whole contributes to optimum utilization of energy and reduces the waste rate of energy. IOT utilization in energy industry will grow at rapid rate due to high efficiency offered by various IT solutions.
Cellular networks are most widely used in energy industry because of high level connectivity offered by the same. With increasing advancements in cellular networks in terms of bandwidth will result in increasing adoption, thus market growth over the forecast period.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global automated breast ultrasound systems market. The Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market has been analyzed from the scope of demand as well as supply. The analysis of demand covers market revenue across regions and further also across all the major countries. The analysis of supply covers the major Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
Currently, cellular networks for various energy management applications accounts for largest share, however, over the forecast period, satellite network market segment will grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period
North America Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market held largest market share owing to rapid implementation of IT in energy industry. However, over the forecast period
Asia Pacific IoT in energy market is estimated to grow with highest CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of devices and implications of IT in countries such as India and China will attribute to rapid growth.
Key industrial participants in global IOT in Energy market are Accenture, Actility, Altair Engineering Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Flutura, IBM Corporation, Intel, Meazon, Northwest Analytics Inc., Ping Things, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SYMBOTICWARE Inc., Telit, Wind River Systems Inc., and other industry participants.
Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market Key Market Segments:
Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market By Offerings:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Applications:
Energy Management
Power Distribution
Mobile Workforce Management
Asset and Equipment monitoring
Others
Internet of Things (IOT) in Energy Market By Network Technology:
Cellular Network
Satellite Network
Radio network
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Benelux Union
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
