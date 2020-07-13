“Electric Dryers Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Electrolux GE LG Electronics Samsung Electronics Whirlpool Arçelik Asko Crosslee Gorenje Haier¸ Hoovers Kenmore Appliances Midea Miele¸ Panasonic Robert Bosch Smeg “

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Electric Dryers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Dryers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Dryers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Dryers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Dryers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Dryers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Dryers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Dryers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Dryers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Dryers Market Research Report: Electrolux

GE

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool

Arçelik

Asko

Crosslee

Gorenje

Haier¸ Hoovers

Kenmore Appliances

Midea

Miele¸ Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Smeg



Global Electric Dryers Market Segmentation by Product: Vented electric dryers

Ventless/condenser dryers



Global Electric Dryers Market Segmentation by Application: Speciality retailers

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores

Others (discount stores, general merchandisers, and online)



The Electric Dryers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Dryers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Dryers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Dryers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Dryers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Dryers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Dryers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Dryers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Dryers Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vented electric dryers

1.4.3 Ventless/condenser dryers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Speciality retailers

1.5.3 Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores

1.5.4 Others (discount stores, general merchandisers, and online)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Dryers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Dryers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Dryers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Dryers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Dryers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Dryers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Dryers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Dryers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Dryers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Dryers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Dryers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Dryers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Dryers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Dryers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Dryers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Dryers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Dryers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Dryers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Dryers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Dryers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Dryers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Dryers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Dryers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Dryers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Dryers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Dryers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Dryers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Dryers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electric Dryers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Dryers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Dryers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Dryers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Dryers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Dryers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Dryers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Dryers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Dryers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Dryers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Dryers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Dryers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Dryers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Dryers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Dryers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Dryers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Dryers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Dryers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Dryers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Dryers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Dryers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Dryers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Dryers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Dryers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Electrolux

8.1.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

8.1.2 Electrolux Overview

8.1.3 Electrolux Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Electrolux Product Description

8.1.5 Electrolux Related Developments

8.2 GE

8.2.1 GE Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Overview

8.2.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Product Description

8.2.5 GE Related Developments

8.3 LG Electronics

8.3.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

8.3.2 LG Electronics Overview

8.3.3 LG Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 LG Electronics Product Description

8.3.5 LG Electronics Related Developments

8.4 Samsung Electronics

8.4.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

8.4.3 Samsung Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Samsung Electronics Product Description

8.4.5 Samsung Electronics Related Developments

8.5 Whirlpool

8.5.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

8.5.2 Whirlpool Overview

8.5.3 Whirlpool Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Whirlpool Product Description

8.5.5 Whirlpool Related Developments

8.6 Arçelik

8.6.1 Arçelik Corporation Information

8.6.2 Arçelik Overview

8.6.3 Arçelik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Arçelik Product Description

8.6.5 Arçelik Related Developments

8.7 Asko

8.7.1 Asko Corporation Information

8.7.2 Asko Overview

8.7.3 Asko Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Asko Product Description

8.7.5 Asko Related Developments

8.8 Crosslee

8.8.1 Crosslee Corporation Information

8.8.2 Crosslee Overview

8.8.3 Crosslee Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Crosslee Product Description

8.8.5 Crosslee Related Developments

8.9 Gorenje

8.9.1 Gorenje Corporation Information

8.9.2 Gorenje Overview

8.9.3 Gorenje Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Gorenje Product Description

8.9.5 Gorenje Related Developments

8.10 Haier¸ Hoovers

8.10.1 Haier¸ Hoovers Corporation Information

8.10.2 Haier¸ Hoovers Overview

8.10.3 Haier¸ Hoovers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Haier¸ Hoovers Product Description

8.10.5 Haier¸ Hoovers Related Developments

8.11 Kenmore Appliances

8.11.1 Kenmore Appliances Corporation Information

8.11.2 Kenmore Appliances Overview

8.11.3 Kenmore Appliances Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Kenmore Appliances Product Description

8.11.5 Kenmore Appliances Related Developments

8.12 Midea

8.12.1 Midea Corporation Information

8.12.2 Midea Overview

8.12.3 Midea Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Midea Product Description

8.12.5 Midea Related Developments

8.13 Miele¸ Panasonic

8.13.1 Miele¸ Panasonic Corporation Information

8.13.2 Miele¸ Panasonic Overview

8.13.3 Miele¸ Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Miele¸ Panasonic Product Description

8.13.5 Miele¸ Panasonic Related Developments

8.14 Robert Bosch

8.14.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

8.14.2 Robert Bosch Overview

8.14.3 Robert Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Robert Bosch Product Description

8.14.5 Robert Bosch Related Developments

8.15 Smeg

8.15.1 Smeg Corporation Information

8.15.2 Smeg Overview

8.15.3 Smeg Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Smeg Product Description

8.15.5 Smeg Related Developments

9 Electric Dryers Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Electric Dryers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Electric Dryers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Electric Dryers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Dryers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Dryers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Dryers Distributors

11.3 Electric Dryers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Electric Dryers Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Electric Dryers Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Dryers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

