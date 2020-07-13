“Drone Technology in Education Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| DJI Draganfly Extreme Fliers Parrot 3DR Action Drone Pix4D Skycatch Skyward A Verizon Company Syma “

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drone Technology in Education market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drone Technology in Education market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drone Technology in Education report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drone Technology in Education report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drone Technology in Education market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drone Technology in Education market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drone Technology in Education market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drone Technology in Education market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drone Technology in Education market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drone Technology in Education Market Research Report: DJI

Draganfly

Extreme Fliers

Parrot

3DR

Action Drone

Pix4D

Skycatch

Skyward A Verizon Company

Syma



Global Drone Technology in Education Market Segmentation by Product: Learning

Security surveillance



Global Drone Technology in Education Market Segmentation by Application: K-12 sector

Higher education sector



The Drone Technology in Education Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drone Technology in Education market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drone Technology in Education market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drone Technology in Education market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drone Technology in Education industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drone Technology in Education market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drone Technology in Education market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drone Technology in Education market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drone Technology in Education Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Learning

1.4.3 Security surveillance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 K-12 sector

1.5.3 Higher education sector

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drone Technology in Education Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Drone Technology in Education Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drone Technology in Education, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Drone Technology in Education Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Drone Technology in Education Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drone Technology in Education Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drone Technology in Education Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Drone Technology in Education Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Drone Technology in Education Production by Regions

4.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Drone Technology in Education Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Drone Technology in Education Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Drone Technology in Education Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Drone Technology in Education Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Drone Technology in Education Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Drone Technology in Education Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Drone Technology in Education Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Drone Technology in Education Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Drone Technology in Education Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Drone Technology in Education Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Drone Technology in Education Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Drone Technology in Education Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Drone Technology in Education Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Drone Technology in Education Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Drone Technology in Education Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Drone Technology in Education Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Drone Technology in Education Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Drone Technology in Education Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Drone Technology in Education Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 DJI

8.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

8.1.2 DJI Overview

8.1.3 DJI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 DJI Product Description

8.1.5 DJI Related Developments

8.2 Draganfly

8.2.1 Draganfly Corporation Information

8.2.2 Draganfly Overview

8.2.3 Draganfly Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Draganfly Product Description

8.2.5 Draganfly Related Developments

8.3 Extreme Fliers

8.3.1 Extreme Fliers Corporation Information

8.3.2 Extreme Fliers Overview

8.3.3 Extreme Fliers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Extreme Fliers Product Description

8.3.5 Extreme Fliers Related Developments

8.4 Parrot

8.4.1 Parrot Corporation Information

8.4.2 Parrot Overview

8.4.3 Parrot Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Parrot Product Description

8.4.5 Parrot Related Developments

8.5 3DR

8.5.1 3DR Corporation Information

8.5.2 3DR Overview

8.5.3 3DR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 3DR Product Description

8.5.5 3DR Related Developments

8.6 Action Drone

8.6.1 Action Drone Corporation Information

8.6.2 Action Drone Overview

8.6.3 Action Drone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Action Drone Product Description

8.6.5 Action Drone Related Developments

8.7 Pix4D

8.7.1 Pix4D Corporation Information

8.7.2 Pix4D Overview

8.7.3 Pix4D Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Pix4D Product Description

8.7.5 Pix4D Related Developments

8.8 Skycatch

8.8.1 Skycatch Corporation Information

8.8.2 Skycatch Overview

8.8.3 Skycatch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Skycatch Product Description

8.8.5 Skycatch Related Developments

8.9 Skyward A Verizon Company

8.9.1 Skyward A Verizon Company Corporation Information

8.9.2 Skyward A Verizon Company Overview

8.9.3 Skyward A Verizon Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Skyward A Verizon Company Product Description

8.9.5 Skyward A Verizon Company Related Developments

8.10 Syma

8.10.1 Syma Corporation Information

8.10.2 Syma Overview

8.10.3 Syma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Syma Product Description

8.10.5 Syma Related Developments

9 Drone Technology in Education Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Drone Technology in Education Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Drone Technology in Education Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Drone Technology in Education Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Drone Technology in Education Sales Channels

11.2.2 Drone Technology in Education Distributors

11.3 Drone Technology in Education Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Drone Technology in Education Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Drone Technology in Education Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Drone Technology in Education Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”