“Drill Collars Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Halliburton Hunting National Oil well Varco Schlumberger Vallourec Workstrings International Weatherford International American Oilfield Tools ACE Aliron Tool Research Challenger International Command Energy Services Downhole Oil Tools Global Drilling Solutions Superior Drillcollar Tasman Oil Tools “

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drill Collars market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill Collars market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill Collars report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill Collars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill Collars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill Collars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill Collars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill Collars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill Collars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drill Collars Market Research Report: Halliburton

Hunting

National Oil well Varco

Schlumberger

Vallourec

Workstrings International

Weatherford International

American Oilfield Tools

ACE

Aliron Tool Research

Challenger International

Command Energy Services

Downhole Oil Tools

Global Drilling Solutions

Superior Drillcollar

Tasman Oil Tools



Global Drill Collars Market Segmentation by Product: Standard steel drill collar

Non-magnetic alloy drill collar



Global Drill Collars Market Segmentation by Application: Military

Defense



The Drill Collars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill Collars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill Collars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drill Collars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill Collars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drill Collars market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drill Collars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill Collars market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drill Collars Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drill Collars Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Standard steel drill collar

1.4.3 Non-magnetic alloy drill collar

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drill Collars Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drill Collars Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drill Collars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drill Collars Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Drill Collars Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drill Collars, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Drill Collars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Drill Collars Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Drill Collars Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drill Collars Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Drill Collars Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill Collars Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Drill Collars Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Drill Collars Production by Regions

4.1 Global Drill Collars Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Drill Collars Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Drill Collars Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Drill Collars Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Drill Collars Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Drill Collars Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Drill Collars Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Drill Collars Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Drill Collars Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Drill Collars Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Drill Collars Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Drill Collars Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Drill Collars Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Drill Collars Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Drill Collars Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Drill Collars Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Drill Collars Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Drill Collars Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Drill Collars Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Drill Collars Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Drill Collars Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Drill Collars Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Drill Collars Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Drill Collars Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Drill Collars Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Drill Collars Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Drill Collars Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Collars Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Collars Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Drill Collars Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Drill Collars Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Drill Collars Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Drill Collars Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Drill Collars Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Drill Collars Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Drill Collars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Drill Collars Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Drill Collars Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Drill Collars Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Halliburton

8.1.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

8.1.2 Halliburton Overview

8.1.3 Halliburton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Halliburton Product Description

8.1.5 Halliburton Related Developments

8.2 Hunting

8.2.1 Hunting Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hunting Overview

8.2.3 Hunting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Hunting Product Description

8.2.5 Hunting Related Developments

8.3 National Oil well Varco

8.3.1 National Oil well Varco Corporation Information

8.3.2 National Oil well Varco Overview

8.3.3 National Oil well Varco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 National Oil well Varco Product Description

8.3.5 National Oil well Varco Related Developments

8.4 Schlumberger

8.4.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

8.4.2 Schlumberger Overview

8.4.3 Schlumberger Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Schlumberger Product Description

8.4.5 Schlumberger Related Developments

8.5 Vallourec

8.5.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

8.5.2 Vallourec Overview

8.5.3 Vallourec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Vallourec Product Description

8.5.5 Vallourec Related Developments

8.6 Workstrings International

8.6.1 Workstrings International Corporation Information

8.6.2 Workstrings International Overview

8.6.3 Workstrings International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Workstrings International Product Description

8.6.5 Workstrings International Related Developments

8.7 Weatherford International

8.7.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

8.7.2 Weatherford International Overview

8.7.3 Weatherford International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Weatherford International Product Description

8.7.5 Weatherford International Related Developments

8.8 American Oilfield Tools

8.8.1 American Oilfield Tools Corporation Information

8.8.2 American Oilfield Tools Overview

8.8.3 American Oilfield Tools Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 American Oilfield Tools Product Description

8.8.5 American Oilfield Tools Related Developments

8.9 ACE

8.9.1 ACE Corporation Information

8.9.2 ACE Overview

8.9.3 ACE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ACE Product Description

8.9.5 ACE Related Developments

8.10 Aliron Tool Research

8.10.1 Aliron Tool Research Corporation Information

8.10.2 Aliron Tool Research Overview

8.10.3 Aliron Tool Research Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Aliron Tool Research Product Description

8.10.5 Aliron Tool Research Related Developments

8.11 Challenger International

8.11.1 Challenger International Corporation Information

8.11.2 Challenger International Overview

8.11.3 Challenger International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Challenger International Product Description

8.11.5 Challenger International Related Developments

8.12 Command Energy Services

8.12.1 Command Energy Services Corporation Information

8.12.2 Command Energy Services Overview

8.12.3 Command Energy Services Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Command Energy Services Product Description

8.12.5 Command Energy Services Related Developments

8.13 Downhole Oil Tools

8.13.1 Downhole Oil Tools Corporation Information

8.13.2 Downhole Oil Tools Overview

8.13.3 Downhole Oil Tools Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Downhole Oil Tools Product Description

8.13.5 Downhole Oil Tools Related Developments

8.14 Global Drilling Solutions

8.14.1 Global Drilling Solutions Corporation Information

8.14.2 Global Drilling Solutions Overview

8.14.3 Global Drilling Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Global Drilling Solutions Product Description

8.14.5 Global Drilling Solutions Related Developments

8.15 Superior Drillcollar

8.15.1 Superior Drillcollar Corporation Information

8.15.2 Superior Drillcollar Overview

8.15.3 Superior Drillcollar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Superior Drillcollar Product Description

8.15.5 Superior Drillcollar Related Developments

8.16 Tasman Oil Tools

8.16.1 Tasman Oil Tools Corporation Information

8.16.2 Tasman Oil Tools Overview

8.16.3 Tasman Oil Tools Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Tasman Oil Tools Product Description

8.16.5 Tasman Oil Tools Related Developments

9 Drill Collars Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Drill Collars Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Drill Collars Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Drill Collars Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Drill Collars Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Drill Collars Sales Channels

11.2.2 Drill Collars Distributors

11.3 Drill Collars Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Drill Collars Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Drill Collars Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Drill Collars Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

