Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a market value of USD 2.24 billion in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. The negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a sealed wound-care system and is majorly indicated for large chronic persistent wounds and acute complicated wounds. The system consists of an electronically controlled pump and a foam dressing that drains the wound. In this therapy, negative pressure is applied across the wounds for promoting healing. NPWT devices are mainly used to manage several types of acute and chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure ulcers, and first- and second-degree burns.

Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, increasing causalities caused by trauma and accidents, and growing spending on chronic and surgical wounds are expected to propel the growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, about 2.8 million people were hospitalized due to injuries. Moreover, the increasing rate of caesarean sections in elderly mothers is expected to increase the post-operative use of NPWT devices. In addition to this, the rising use of simplified single-use devices is anticipated to contribute to market growth. However, the high cost of this therapy over the conventional wound therapy and a dearth of trained healthcare professionals can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product

Single-use NPWT device

Conventional NPWT device

By Wound Type

Chronic wound

Pressure ulcer

Diabetic foot ulcer

Venous leg ulcer

Arterial ulcer

Acute wound

Burn & trauma

Surgical wound

By End User

Hospital & clinic

Ambulatory surgery center (ASC)

Home care setting

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The negative pressure wound therapy market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European negative pressure wound therapy market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The negative pressure wound therapy market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The negative pressure wound therapy market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Key players

ACELITY L. P. Inc., Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Group Plc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg, Talley Group, Medela, Genadyne, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB) are some of the key players in the global negative pressure wound therapy market.

