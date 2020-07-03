Vacuum Waste System Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Rate, Key Vendors To 2026 

Vacuum waste system market is poised to gain prominence on account of increasing emphasis on implementing waste management systems worldwide. Effective waste management is becoming a crucial aspect to aid environmental sustainability. To further this cause, several government organizations have aligned their focus on creating sustainable infrastructure. For instance, the United Nations (UN) has introduced UN sustainable development goals that aim to aid sustainability via several programs.

Smart sustainable infrastructure development for waste management may enhance vacuum waste systems business outlook over the forecast period. These systems are increasingly being used across transportation solutions like airplanes, ships, and trains for waste collection. Reportedly, the use of vacuum waste systems in transportation systems like toilets had held over a 25% market share in 2018. Rising demand from metros and buses may further aid vacuum waste systems market outlook over the forthcoming years.

Underground vacuum waste systems dominate the vacuum waste system market with over 50% share in the overall revenue and the segment is likely to showcase impressive growth rate through 2026. These systems are witnessing massive adoption as they not only utilize the underground space but also create space on the surface. The saved space can further be used by residential areas or recreational new green fields. Underground vacuum waste systems also aid in preserving sensitive areas, such as historical city centers and archaeological sites. Offering ample application scope in residential and commercial sector, these systems will experience massive demand over the analysis period.

That being said, it is imperative to note that even though underground vacuum waste systems are garnering rapid acceptance, overground waste vacuum systems still predominate in a number of end use sectors.

Stationary vacuum waste system market is likely to register a CAGR of 8% over 2019-2026 owing to wide-ranging application of the product in various end-use industries. These systems are not only suitable for collecting waste from all streams, but they also alleviate pollution, noise, and odor problems. Stationary vacuum waste systems also reduce the usage of waste collection through trucks in municipal areas along with enhancing safety of collection workers.

In 2018, vacuum waste systems market share from transportation systems sector contributed more than 25% in the global vacuum waste systems market share. Such massive growth can be attributed to widespread usage in trains, ships, and airplanes for waste collection. Moreover, rising demand from other transportation systems, such as metros and buses will further increase their share in the market over the analysis period.

North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for companies operating in the vacuum waste system market. Rapid growth in the industrial as well as the transportation sector may drive new business prospects in the regional market.

Vacuum waste systems being deployed across commercials structures such as Quartier des Spectacles of Montreal, the new city center of Carmel, and Hudson Yards of Manhattan would fuel market size. Reportedly, in 2018, the North America vacuum waste system market surpassed USD 60 million and is expected to record prominent growth over the coming years.

Some Points From Table Of Content: –

Chapter 4. Vacuum Waste System Market, By Surface Position

4.1. Key material insights

4.2. Underground

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Overground

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. Vacuum waste system Market, Product by End-use Sector

5.1. Key product insights

5.2. Stationary

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by end-use sector industry, 2016 – 2026

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Institutional

Transportation systems

5.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Mobile

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by end-use sector industry, 2016 – 2026

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Institutional

5.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Vacuum waste system Market, By End-use Sector

6.1. Key end-use sector insights

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Commercial

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Institutional

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026

6.6. Transportation systems

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 – 2026