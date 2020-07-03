(UCC) Unified Communications & Collaboration Market | Growth Dynamics by Platform, Deployment Model, and Application 2020-2026

(UCC) Unified communications & collaboration market is expected to witness prominent growth owing to high demand for reliable business connectivity and communication across enterprises. The need for an effective communication network has become vital for businesses in recent years. UCC systems can play a pivotal role in scenarios where users cannot use traditional communication networks or when customers are not able to contact traveling executives.

The ongoing trend of outsourcing business processes in the IT industry has led to the demand for efficient communication and collaboration solutions. Enterprises worldwide are adopting UCC services on the back of surging adoption of mobile devices and web-based communications. These trends could significantly fuel unified communications & collaboration market growth.

Platform-wise, the conferencing segment is forecast to register a notable CAGR of more than 10% over 2020-2026. Conferencing solutions provide multi-user connectivity to aid communication on the same call, which is becoming increasingly crucial for business decisions and real-time information sharing in the current scenario. The purpose of call conferencing can be successfully implemented by web, video or audio conferencing, depending on the convenience and requirement of users participating in it. Unified communications & collaboration service providers leverage conferencing technologies to facilitate quick communication among businesses with personnel and customers, which can be either free of cost or on subscription basis to access services.

On the basis of deployment model, unified communications & collaboration market has been segmented into on-premise, cloud, hybrid, and Unified Communication as a Service (UcaaS) models. Owing to combined features of scalability and enhanced data control, hybrid deployment model is forecast to showcase a growth rate of more than 15% over the analysis period. Hybrid UCC solutions combine the benefits of both cloud and on-premise cloud to enable secure and scalable communications infrastructure. These solutions also provide on-demand access to manage workloads for enterprises. Due to workload mobility capabilities, easy capacity expansion, and network optimization feature offerings, UCC hybrid deployment model is gaining wide acceptance across enterprises. Also, hybrid UCC models render robust disaster recovery services, which has favored their extensive utilization in mobile and web development use cases.

Speaking of the application landscape, the BFSI segment is touted to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the projected timeframe. Such impressive segmental growth can be attributed to the rapid proliferation of unified communications in the banking sector to enhance customer experience. UCC systems are witnessing massive uptake from BFSI enterprises, which are focusing upon creating new avenues to target unengaged customers and for offering personalized facilities.

In terms of regional contribution, Europe unified communications & collaboration market is set to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast timeline owing to extensive adoption of BYOD technologies in major business corporations across the region. Over 40% of the mid-sized firms across Europe have deployed unified communications. Incorporation of unified communications has resulted in improved project management, faster problem solving, better team collaboration, and enhanced customer experience.

Major players contributing towards unified communications & collaboration market growth include Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, 8×8 Inc, Avaya Inc., BT Group, Genesys, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nextiva, Orange Business Services NEC Corporation, RingCentral Inc., Verizon Communications, Star2Star Communications, Atos SE, West Corporation, and Vonage Holdings Corp.

