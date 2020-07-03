Solid Waste Management Market 2020 by Solid Waste Management Market and Forecast to 2026

Latin America solid waste management market will be experiencing a significant increase with the steady growth in the urban population in the region. According to the 2018 reports by the UN-Habitat, the cities in Latin America will be composed of about 90% of the population of the region by the year 2050. Regional authorities will be making certain changes and shall restructure the regulatory framework to strengthen management practices, fueling the industry trends over the forecast timeframe.

Rapid increase in urbanization has burdened the present treatment facilities for municipal wastes, driving solid waste management market outlook over the years. As per the 2019 reports by the World Bank, more than half of the world population resides in cities and will witness a two-fold increase by 2050.

Flourishing economy and a large scale of migration of people from the rural areas will help bolster the solid waste management market dynamics owing to a surge in the rates of the non-hazardous waste generation. The steadily escalating e-commerce industry has boosted the production of consumables that are related to cardboards.

Large quantities of paper waste that includes magazines, books, and newspapers have been growing over time and more prominently in both tier 2 and tier-3 cities. This trend has been rendering a positive effect on solid waste management market size, primarily from the paperboard & paper segment. Various industry players like Waste Management Inc., Biffa Group and Waste Connections, among others have been working for the deployment of effective waste treatment infrastructure & facilities.

Solid waste management market share is expected to surpass about 28 billion tons by 2026. There has been a major demand for solid waste management expanding all the way to commercial, residential and industrial areas to address public health issues and have encouraged several government mandates.

Government and various authorities have laid down strict mandates and regulations for the reduction of any illegal dumping. This has been primarily attributed to the rising shift in the focus on recycling techniques as well as resource recovery that will help create a lucrative growth scenario for solid waste management service providers in the coming years.

For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had introduced the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) that has its goal focused on reducing the open dumping of waste besides managing the hazardous and non-hazardous wastes. Authorities have also introduced various sustainability mechanisms in both treatments of wastes and disposal ecosystems that shall contribute to the business outlook.

