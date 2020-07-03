Global Impact of Covid-19 on Drawer Refrigerator Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities During 2020–2026 with Top Leading Players – SUB-ZERO Group, Vitrifrigo S.r.l

Latest Research Report: Drawer Refrigerator industry

Global Drawer Refrigerator Market documents a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

Drawer refrigerators are under-the-counter refrigerators that consist of drawer panels instead of doors. Drawer refrigerators let consumers store drinks, dairy products, meats, and vegetables, providing convenience to consumers. It has now become an essential part of traditional kitchen designs as well as modular kitchens, pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, recreational vehicles (RVs), marines, consumer and passenger vehicles (CPVs), and quick service restaurants (QSRs). Drawer refrigerators can be customized and can be fit in stainless-steel cabinets with different panel options. They provide additional storage space to consumers and do not occupy much space.

Consumers are increasingly opting for products that are environment-friendly and offer high energy-efficiency. This is inducing manufacturers to focus on producing energy-efficient products to cater to the needs of the consumers. The governments of various countries across the globe are also introducing regulations such as guidelines for manufacturers and are also spreading awareness on the ideal usage of natural resources to curb pollution. With the rising government regulations, the demand for energy-efficient drawer refrigerators will increase in the coming years, in turn, fueling market growth.

The drawer refrigerator market is quite competitive and has the presesnce of a limited number of major vendors and numerous small and domestic manufacturers. Product premiumization and continuous innovation and improved brand positioning are some of the strategies followed by these vendors. Additionally, drawer refrigerator manufacturers are also focusing on increasing investments for better inventory management and are also concentrating on offering better after sales experience to customers.

Drawer Refrigerator Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , DOMETIC GROUP AB, Felix Storch, Haier, Middleby Corporation, Whirlpool, INDEL WEBASTO MARINE, Perlick Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, SUB-ZERO Group, Vitrifrigo S.r.l

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Commercial

Residential

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

