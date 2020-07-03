Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2026

Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs Market report is to provide accurate and strategic analysis of the Profile Projectors industry. The report closely examines each segment and its sub-segment futures before looking at the 360-degree view of the market mentioned above. Market forecasts will provide deep insight into industry parameters by accessing growth, consumption, upcoming market trends and various price fluctuations.

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

A spark plug is an important component of a vehicle that is screwed into the engine cylinder. It generates a spark that ignites the compressed air-fuel mixture, which ensures the continuous movement of the piston. There has been an increased demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles because of the stringent emission norms adopted across all economies and the growing awareness about environmental issues among consumers. This has led to the continuous evolution of spark plugs.

Owing to the continuous rise in the number of new registrations and longer life of the cars, the number of vehicles in use is steadily increasing. Also, the OEMs are extending their warranties on their vehicles to simultaneously increase the car reliability. Technavio’s market study identifies the increase in the parc vehicles to be one of the primary growth factors for the automotive aftermarket for spark plugs. Also, the extension of maintenance of the cars through various service packages has resulted the consumers to easily maintain their cars.

Modern GDI engines operate at higher pressure and temperature, consequently, requirement for ignition voltage also increases. Spark plugs manufacturers are offering high-performance spark plugs to withstand high pressure and temperature. High-performance spark plugs ensure reliable ignition of the fuel-air mixture. To fulfill the growing demands, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the specifications of the spark plugs. According to our analysts, the development of better designed spark plugs for GDI engines is one of the key factors that will gain traction in the automotive aftermarket for spark plugs in the coming years.

Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Bosch, DENSO, Valeo, Autolite, Federal Mogul, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, NGK Spark Plugs

Global Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs Market research reports growth rates and market value based on market dynamics, growth factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest innovations in the industry, opportunities and trends.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Spark plugs-Hot & Cold

Glow plug-Metal & Ceramic

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

