3-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market By Key Players, Applications, Regions, and Future Forecasts To 2026

Global 3-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market trends analysis report 2020
The 3-axis machine tool consists of three straight axes, and its structure is relatively simple. Three-axis machining center in the processing, the direction of the cutter axis is not changed, the movement is limited, programming is relatively simple. The3-axis CNC machining center has high stability, especially suitable for ultra-long stroke processing and so on. The all-computer numerical control processing center can not only process all kinds of materials, such as marble, granite, ceramics, glass, even microlite and steel; and a variety of complex relief works and two-dimensional, three-dimensional art text.
Leading Players – DMG Mori, Yamazaki Mazak, Makino, Okuma, Haas Automation, DMTG, Doosan Infracore, Hurco, SMTCL, Hardinge Group, Hyundai WIA, Jyoti CNC Automation, Yongda Dynamo Electric, Mecanumeric, Mitsui Seiki, JEC Group(Sahos), Zimmermann.
Market Segment Analysis
Segment by Type
Vertical 3?Axis
Horizontal 3?Axis
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Medical
Other
