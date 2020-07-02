In-Mold Coatings market is expected to pick up in healthy CAGR by 2020-2026 Top companies | Chromaflo Technologies, Performix by Plasti Dip International, PANADUR GmbH

In-Mold Coatings Market Overview 2020 – 2026

The in-mold coating (IMC) process incorporates coating into the molding process. This process reduces the amount of solvents needed and provides beneficial environmental impacts. The use of IMC with injection-molded parts has the potential for reducing, or eliminating, the volatile organic compounds associated with the painting process. To date, the IMC process has been successfully applied to sheet molding compound compression-molded parts to provide a primed surface that can then be electrostatically painted in a separate process.

In-mold coatings have been finding significant applications in automotive and buildings and constructions, sanitary products, etc. APAC and Europe are key regions in terms of the industrial sectors at a global level and are anticipated to grow further in the near future with regard to the industry, which in turn, is expected to create significant opportunities for growth of the regional in-mold coatings market over the forecast period.

Key Competitors of the Global In-Mold Coatings Market are: , OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Stahl Holdings bv, Fujichem Sonneborn Limited (Fujikura Kasei Global Network), Akzo Nobel N.V., Berlac Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, KECK Chimie, Protech Powder Coatings Inc., ADAPTA COLOR, S.L., RASCHIG GmbH, Emil Frei GmbH & Co. KG (FreiLacke), Chromaflo Technologies, Performix by Plasti Dip International, PANADUR GmbH

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the In-Mold Coatings on national, regional and international levels. In-Mold Coatings Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Powder Based

Major Applications of In-Mold Coatings covered are:

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Truck

Rail

Sanitary Products

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

This study report on global In-Mold Coatings market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of In-Mold Coatings Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the In-Mold Coatings industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global In-Mold Coatings market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

:- Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

:- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

