High Resolution 3D X-ray Microscopy market is booming worldwide | Matsusada Precision Inc., Octopus Imaging Software, Phenom-World

Visualizing buried features and microstructures at high resolution has traditionally required destructively sectioning a sample to prepare it for 2D optical or electron microscope imaging. While newer serial sectioning techniques (FIB-SEM and microtomy) have emerged as pathways to 3D imaging, the damage due to sectioning leads to consumption of the sample during measurement.
High-resolution 3D X-ray microscopes (XRM) resolve these issues and create the possibility of non-destructively imaging in 3D at comparable length scales. The deep penetration of X-rays can remove or minimize the need for extensive sample preparation. Full X-ray tomography also does not alter the sample and hence does not suffer from mechanical sectioning artifacts and noncubic voxels. The result is superior visualization and quantification of 3D microstructures.
Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific ranks third in the high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market.
High Resolution 3D X-ray Microscopy Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Carl Zeiss Microscopy, Rigaku Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, National Resource for Automated Molecular Microscopy, National Center for Biotechnology Information, Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin, TESCAN, Matsusada Precision Inc., Octopus Imaging Software, Phenom-World
Sub-micron XRM
Nanoscale XRM
Oil & Gas
Material Science
Semiconductors
Metrology
Life Science
Healthcare
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
