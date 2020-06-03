Workwear And Uniforms Market: Comprehensive Insights, Rising Demand, Technological Innovations and Regional Outlook end of 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Workwear and Uniforms Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

More than 2.78 million deaths per year occurs as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases, as per the statistics of International Labour Organization (ILO). Additionally, around 374 million non-fatal work related injuries happen each year, which leads to more than 4 days of absences from work.

The statistics portray the rising concerns for workplace safety and the necessary steps that are taken by enterprises to mitigate such accidental occurrences. As a step towards safety measure, workwears provide workers the basic safety from harsh environmental working conditions that prevail in the industries.

Workwear Uniforms are clothing materials which are worn for work or for the participation in any activity of an organization by members of that organization. The term earlier involved clothing for all those employed in trade industries, but now it includes a wider segment.

Growing apparel industry, which was valued at 10,407,833 USD in the USA as per the United States Census Bureau, coupled with rising accidental occurrences in work place, combined with rising importance of professionalism in manufacturing and corporate sectors, all of these factors are anticipated to support the growth of the global workwear and uniforms market.

The global workwear and uniforms market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5.03% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by product into apparel, footwear and accessories. Among these segments, apparel segment is anticipated to hold largest market on account of demand for workwear by manufacturers for their workers in order to take necessary action against rising accidental occurrences. Furthermore, demand for clothing materials in manufacturing industries which can withstand temperatures, as well as fabrics that weigh less to suit different work environments, are some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geographically, the global workwear and uniforms market is segmented by by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Europe is expected to hold largest market share on the back of presence of number of manufacturing industries in the region, which is raising the demand for workwears amongst the workers. Moreover, presence of developed fashion hubs that utilizes enhanced technology is also expected to boost the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to gain significant market share on the back of being the largest exporter of textile and clothing materials around the globe, coupled with other factors such as, availability of labor at low costs, greater FDI initiatives for gaining interest of manufacturers around the globe and others. With the developing manufacturing industry in the region, it is anticipated that the demand for workwears will increase manifold over the forecast period in the region.

However, presence of substitutes for workwears is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global workwear and uniforms market, which includes profiling:

VF Corporation VFC, +0.20%,

Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., LLC,

Fristads Kansas Group,

Carhartt, Inc.,

Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel,

Alsico,

UniFirst Corporation UNF, -1.22%,

Cintas Corporation CTAS, +0.51%,

A. Lafont SAS and Sioen N.V. (ebr:SIOE).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Workwear and Uniforms Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall global workwear and uniforms industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global workwear and uniforms market in the near future.

