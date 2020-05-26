Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market To Witness Elevated Growth During The Assessment Period: 2020-2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share By Product, Application, Procedure, Technology, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook”, Estimated To Exceed USD 1.3 Billion By 2026. Rising prevalence of blood disorders will drive the Asia Pacific apheresis equipment growth market in the analysis timeframe. Apheresis is a blood processing method that is used for the treatment of diverse clinical conditions. Apheresis is beneficial for the treatment of a variety of hematologic, neoplastic, and neurologic disorders. Furthermore, apheresis equipment can reduce pathogens in platelets and plasma components. Thus, the growing prevalence of blood-related disorders will majorly impact the apheresis equipment market growth.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1340/sample

Government focus on healthcare infrastructure development to compel the market growth. The WHO focuses on implementing blood safety strategies and improving the safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products in the Asia Pacific region. Also, increasing number of government licensed and accredited blood banks in the region further augments the market growth. Aforementioned factors contribute to drive the apheresis market in Asia Pacific region.

However, high capital investment and high cost associated with apheresis procedures will restrict the industry growth.

Based on product, the industry is segmented as disposable apheresis kits and apheresis machines. Apheresis machine segment held a considerable revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 15.0% CAGR over the forecasting timeframe. These machines receive blood removed from donor’s body and separates it into blood components such as plasma, platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells. Ongoing improvisation in these machines further helps in separating several blood components, thus augmenting the segmental growth.

On the basis of application, the market is classified as renal disease, neurology, hematology and others. Haematology segment was valued over USD 225.0 million in 2019. Haematology apheresis unit (HAU) is used to measure marrow and blood components that include stem cell peripheral blood assemblies for precise analysis, thus driving the segmental growth. Furthermore, rising inclination towards blood and blood products will further create market demand in the forecast period.

On the basis of procedure, the industry is segmented as photopheresis, plasmapheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis and others. Leukapheresis segment is projected to reach around USD 110.0 million revenue size by 2026. The leukapheresis involves the removal of excessive leukocytes from the bloodstream by passing blood through the apheresis machine and sending remaining blood components back to the bloodstream. Leukapheresis is used to treat febrile neutropenia (FN). Thus, increasing incidence of FN as well as infectious diseases in the region will stimulate the segment growth in the forecast timeframe.

Based on technology, the market comprises of membrane filtration and centrifugation. Membrane filtration segment was valued over USD 405.5 million in 2019 owing to accuracy in results provided by the technology. Cellular components combined with replacement fluids are effectively returned to patient during apheresis. Also, membrane filtration technology is the cheaper and faster technique used for plasma separation in Asia Pacific region.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1340/inquiry-before-buying

India apheresis equipment market is estimated to witness 12.8% CAGR during the forthcoming years. Rapid growth is attributed to the increasing advancements in donor management, grouping and cross matching, storage of blood, testing of transmissible diseases and rational use of blood and distribution. Also, increasing investments in the healthcare industry and the growing number of skilled practioners in the country will boost India apheresis equipment market growth.

Major market players in the market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kaneka Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, among others. These market players are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships to advance in the industry. For instance, in May 2014, Kaneka Corporation signed an agreement with Terumo to pursue US clinical trials for the new LDL adsorption system. The agreement allowed the company to pursue market authorization for use of Liposorber LA-40S LDL adsorption column with Terumo BCT’s Spectra Optia Apheresis System.

Asia Pacific apheresis equipment market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2015 to 2026 , for the following segments:

Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share, By Product, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Apheresis Machines

Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Size, By Application, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Renal Disease

Neurology

Hematology

Others

Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Value, By Procedure, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

LDL Apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Others

Asia Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Forecast, By Technology, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Membrane Filtration

Centrifugation

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1340/asia-pacific-apheresis-equipment-market

Related Reports:

Europe Intensive Care Beds Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-intensive-care-beds-market-potential-and-niche-segments-geographical-regions-and-trends-2026-2020-05-21

Europe Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-personal-protective-equipment-for-infection-control-market-to-accrue-commendable-proceeds-of-usd-35-bn-by-2026-2020-05-22

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com