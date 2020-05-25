Silver Nanowires Market Latest Trend, Growth Outlook, Application & Forecast 2025

The Global Silver Nanowires Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present of the market. The report starts with the basic Industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Global silver nanowires market is anticipated to witness escalating demand from the healthcare sector for molecular diagnostics on account of its anti-microbial characteristics. These properties can be attributed to its robust optical transmittance and conductivity, which will boost product utilization in medical applications, like imaging, over the forecast timeframe. Growing end-user preference towards silver nanowire-based transparent conductive electrodes (TECs) for next generation semiconductor devices, owing to low manufacturing cost and excellent flexibility, will considerably transform the industry trends.

Increasing deployment of silver nanowires in carbon-based solar cells as well as modern LEDs due to agility and a sturdy mechanical hold will propel product consumption across the globe. These products can be effectively used as a substitute for indium tin oxide used in transparent conductive layers on account of strong electrical conductivity, high aspect ratio and wide surface.

However, lack of suitable infrastructure for product manufacturing combined with high investment costs may slightly impede silver nanowires industry growth. However, strong demand for efficient devices in the future will ensure consistent usage of the material.

Indium is routinely integrated into modern consumer electronics and green technologies. The metal, when exposed to tin and oxygen forms indium tin oxide (ITO), which is used for conductive purposes like LCD displays. ITO is a transparent conductive electrode, which makes it suitable for touch screen technologies. Moreover, the product is widely deployed in the solar cell industry. Hiking ITO prices caused by increasing scarcity of Indium will result in surging demand for silver nanowire-based conductive electrode, thereby stimulating product adoption. Depletion of Indium metal sources worldwide is likely to foster silver nanowires market size over the projected timeframe.

Deployment of solar energy technology across the world has accelerated and over the last decade, the U.S. solar sector has exhibited an average annual growth of about 50%. Moreover, installation cost for solar-based equipment has dropped by over 70% in same period. Growing awareness among the global population and various government initiatives towards the adoption of natural and renewable sources of energy has spiked the demand for solar cells. Silver nanowire is used in designing solar equipment owing to transparent and conductive characteristics, which will generate added revenues for silver nanowires industry.

