Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2020-2025

The Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present of the market. The report starts with the basic Industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Increasing construction activities worldwide coupled with rapidly growing population will drive redispersible polymer powder market size. Due to features like superior water-repellent & hydrophobic properties, enhanced mechanical characteristics like compression-, tensile-, and flexural strength, as well as good workability with modified compounds, the product has witnessed surging demand in the construction sector. It also offers benefits like excellent slip resistance, impact resistance and helps in reducing potential crack formations in structures, thereby augmenting the industry outlook.

Based on polymer type, Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA) segment in redispersible polymer powder market is increasingly gaining traction in the paints and coating industry. Due to its unique structure, VeoVa provides polymers with superior chemical, water, and UV resistance in addition to enhanced adhesion on various substrates.

VeoVa vinyl ester based emulsion polymers also feature improved scrub resistance and can effectively be used for developing low VOC, high quality interior paints, industrial coatings, exterior paints, as well as redispersible powders for use in dry-mix mortars.

The product enhances the performance of water-based coatings in demanding applications, thereby enabling manufacturers to switch from solvent-borne systems to more environmentally suitable, low VOC formulations for serving end markets and applications like protective coatings, marine coatings, wood coatings among others.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements and development of new polymers are anticipated to drive VeoVA segment and in turn, fuel redispersible polymer powder industry growth. For instance, in 2019, chemical firm Hexion Inc. announced plans to highlight a unique technology based on its VeoVa™ vinyl ester, one of its key components in specialized hybrid polymer technology developed specifically for the paint & coatings industry at the 2019 European Coatings Show.

Asia Pacific redispersible polymer powder market share is anticipated to increase on account of rising product application in the construction sector which is augmented by rapid urbanization. According to UN DESA 2018 report, Asia is estimated to be home to 54% of the world’s urban population. Also, by 2050, India is projected to have an added 416 million urban dwellers followed by China at 255 million, claims the report.

Redispersible polymer powder industry is subject to rising technological advancements and innovations and demand for cost-effective product manufacturing that offer superior features. Redispersible polymer powder can effectively improve the water retention of cement and mortar and further enhance their bonding properties. It also makes them ideal for application in the paints and coatings industry.

