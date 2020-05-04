Indian Pan Masala Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

According to IMARC group, the Indian pan masala market has reached values worth INR 42,180 Crores in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2014-2019. Pan masala is a mixture of areca, slaked lime, cardamom, catechu and some other flavoring agents, and is marketed as a mouth freshener and a digestive aid in India. A wide variety of pan masala is available in the market with different flavors catering to the tastes and preferences of consumers. Some of these variants include ingredients like sugar-coated fennel seeds, cardamom, saffron (Kesar), gulkand (sweet-preserved rose petals) and silver-coated betel nuts. Nowadays, pan masala comes in attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins that can be stored and carried conveniently. Owing to this, it has become popular in urban and rural areas of India, especially among adolescents.

Indian Pan Masala Market Trends:

The increased awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco products has led to a shift in consumers’ interests toward the consumption of flavored or plain pan masala. Besides this, manufacturers have started offering their products in innovative packaging that is sealed from all corners. This ensures longer shelf life and retains the aromatic fragrance of the product. They have also introduced products in flexible, convenient and cost-efficient packaging, such as pouches or sachets, which can be consumed on-the-go. Apart from this, a large number of market players are focusing on aggressive advertising strategies, including celebrity endorsements, to promote the product and entice consumers to a specific brand or product.

India Pan Masala Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by State

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Bihar

3. Maharashtra

4. Madhya Pradesh

5. Odisha

6. Jharkhand

7. Delhi

8. Others

Market Breakup by Type

1. Pan Masala with Tobacco

2. Plain Pan Masala

3. Flavoured Pan Masala

4. Others

Market Breakup by Price

1. Premium

2. Non Premium

Market Breakup by Packaging

1. Pouch

2. Cans

3. Others

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Godfrey Phillips India Limited (NSE: GODFRYPHLP), Kothari Products Ltd. (NSE: KOTHARIPRO), Rajnigandha (DS Group), RMD (Manikchand) and Others.

