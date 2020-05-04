Global Earl Grey Tea Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal profitable Avenues for Players

Earl Grey Tea Market: Introduction: Earl Grey Tea is a cross blend created by processing tea leafs with bergamot oil. Earl Grey tea was introduced around early 1800 against then premium Chinese teas in England. The earl grey tea is generally based on black tea later to create competitive offerings companies included green tea, oolong and other varieties as a base. The earl grey tea is known for its health benefits such as improves teeth health, aids digestion, reduces anxiety and stress, detox body and increase energy levels. The earl grey tea market is expected to get fueled by increasing demand for healthy beverages in developed regions globally. Europe is expected to dominate the global earl grey tea market owing to the traditional consumption of the earl grey tea in the region.

Earl Grey Tea Market: Segmentation: The earl grey tea market is segmented on the basis of origin, form, tea type, and distribution channel.

On the basis of origin, the earl grey tea market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is anticipated to dominate the global earl grey tea market resulted by increasing concern about the ill effects of GMO and additive present inside the food and beverage. And also governmental certification over organic increases consumer confidence over the organic products. The conventional segment is anticipated to witness declining growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the earl grey tea can be segmented into loose, sachets/bags, ready-to-drink, and premixes. The sachets/bags segment is expected to dominate the global earl grey tea market owing to its ease of preparation and popularity over the consumer base. The ready-to-drink segment is expected to witness high-value growth over the forecast period.

On the basis tea type, the earl grey tea market can be segmented into black tea, green tea, oolong, and others. The black tea segment is expected to dominate the global earl grey tea market owing to its traditional use and widely accepted taste. The green tea segment is expected to witness high CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the earl grey tea market can be segmented into indirect and direct. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into modern grocery retailers, traditional grocery retailers, and e-commerce. Further categorization of modern grocery retailers includes hypermarket/supermarket, departmental stores, convenience stores, and others. Traditional grocery retailers are categorized into food & drink specialty store, independent small groceries, and others.

Earl Grey Tea Market: Region-wise Outlook: Europe is anticipated to dominate the global earl grey tea market followed by North America owing to the presence of large consumer base for natural remedial food and beverage products. Asia Pacific is expected to capture substantial value share over the forecast period owing to the reason that tea is the major beverage in the region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness healthy CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Earl Grey Tea Market: Drivers and Restraints: The earl grey tea market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for detox and de-stressing beverages in developed and developing region where a large working population is blooming. The tea fits best for such population who leads a sedentary lifestyle. Increasing offerings and flavor options of earl grey tea are expected to attract millennial population over the forecast period hence, fueling the earl grey tea market growth.

The earl grey tea market is expected to face restraint resulted in premium price over traditional tea and low retail penetration in the developing region.

Earl Grey Tea Market: Key Players: The global player for the Earl Grey Tea market are Numi, Inc., The Stash Tea Company, Bigelow Tea, R. Twining and Company Limited, Mariage Freres, Kusmi Tea, and Adagio Teas