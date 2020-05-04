Blow Molding Resin Market : Current Covid-19 Impact And Future Market Landscape Analysis 2025

Blow Molding Resin Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Blow Molding Resin Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Blow Molding Resin investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global blow molding resin market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a significant number of players in the global market. Some of the major companies dominating in the market include are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS, SABIC, and Solvay amongst others.

The market for blow molding resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% globally during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Packaging Segment

– Blow molding resins such as polyethylene, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, etc. are widely used to manufacture bottles and containers for a vast range of applications, ranging from shampoo bottles to industrial drums.

– Such resins owing to its transparency, stiffness, excellent melt strength, processability, and environmental stress-crack resistivity are widely used to manufacture blow molded products which are further used in several packaging application.

– The global packaging industry has been rising at a steady pace through the years owing to changing consumer preferences, rising e-commerce sector, expanding FMCG products, and majorly owing to the rising disposable income among people.

– Bottle production is rising at a rapid pace in almost all nations owing to the hectic lifestyles among consumers which has fueled the demand for on-the-go beverages. According to industry estimates, bottles and containers consists of 53% of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) products and 38% of total HDPE products.

– Thereby the growing packaging industry is expected to fuel the demand for blow molding resin globally through the years to come.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Blow Molding Resin Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

