Bahrain Paints And Coatings Market Pre & Post COVID-19 Analysis –Jotun, Asian Paints Berger, Hempel A/S

Bahrain Paints And Coatings Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Bahrain Paints And Coatings Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Bahrain Paints And Coatings investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Bahrain paints and coatings market is consolidated and the top five players account for more than 65% of the market share. The major companies include Jotun, Asian Paints Berger, Hempel A/S, Omega Paints & Chemical Industries, and PPG Industries, Inc. among others.

The Bahrain paints and coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4.5%, over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Acrylic Resin Dominating the Market

– Acrylic resins are the most widely used polymers in the paint and coatings industry. Most of the acrylic paints are water-based or solvent-based and are available as emulsions (latices), lacquers (lower volume solids), enamels (higher volume solids), and powders (100% solids).

– The common acrylic polymers come in a wide variety of types and combinations, such as methyl and butyl methacrylate. In the case of inexpensive paints, polyvinyl acetate is used primarily.

– The two principal forms of acrylic used are thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastics acrylic resins are synthetic resins achieved by polymerization of different acrylic monomers. Thermosets are cured at elevated temperatures by reacting them with other polymers. Thermoplastic acrylic resins are of two types, namely solution acrylics and acrylic latex coatings.

– Furthermore, the acrylic resins develop properties, such as transparency, high colorability, and UV resistance in coating solutions. They are used in waterborne systems very often, which result in low VOC emission. The application of acrylic coatings leads to high surface hardness. In certain applications, such as walls, decks, and roofing, the acrylic coatings provide elastomeric finishes to improve the UV resistance of the surface, if employed with some fluids.

– The application of acrylic coatings is primarily found in the construction industry for high-end finishing in roofs, decks, bridges, floors, and other applications. The water-based acrylic coatings are high in demand, owing to the environmental concerns, as the negative impact of VOCs affecting the air quality in the environment.

– The primary binder type in the Bahrain paints and coatings market is acrylic, with a total share of more than 70% of all the waterborne coatings. Acrylic is widely used in architectural coatings.

– Such positive factors are likely to increase demand over the forecast period.

