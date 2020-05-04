Axial Compressor Market : Current Covid-19 Impact And Future Market Landscape Analysis 2025

Axial Compressor Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Axial Compressor Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Axial Compressor investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global axial compressor market is fragmented with a lot of big and small active players. Some of the major companies include Siemens AG, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd, MAN SE, Baker Hughes Company, and Ingersoll Rand.

The axial compressor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period of 2020-2025.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Segment to Dominate the Market

– Natural gas demand grew by 4.6% in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period, signifying an almost equal increase in axial compressor market.

– Axial compressor demand in midstream oil & gas Industry is also expected to grow with increase in exports and imports by gas producing countries such as the United States and Russia and gas consuming countries such as China and the European Union respectively. The consumption of natural gas is expected to witness the fastest growth among all fuel types. The lower cost, in comparison with other fossil fuel types, is expected to supplement the demand for natural gas, during the forecast period.

– Global oil and gas trunk pipeline are expected to grow from 1.9 million km in 2019 to 2.2 million km by 2023, showing a total growth of 13.4%. Asia-Pacific and North America lead in this data with a total of approximately 14 million km growth in pipeline length according to announced and planned projects, this trend is expected to show positive signs for axial compressor market in coming years.

– In the United States there has been a significant reduction in share of energy production from coal, which is being gradually being replaced by energy production from gas. Share of energy production from gas rose from 27.5% in 2014 to 35.1% in 2018, this indicates towards a growth for axial compressor market growth in Oil and Gas Industry.

– A similar rise for gas demand for energy production can be seen globally, with more growth rate in developing countries such as India, China, Mexico, etc., thereby driving the axial compressor market along with it.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Axial Compressor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

