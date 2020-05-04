Automotive Navigation System Market Pre & Post COVID-19 Analysis –Aisin Aw Co. Ltd, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Clarion, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Automotive Navigation System Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Automotive Navigation System Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Automotive Navigation System investments from 2020 till 2025.

Some of the major players, like Aisin Aw Co. Ltd, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Clarion, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., etc., have captured significant shares in the market.

These companies are focusing to expand their navigation system functionalities with growing technologies, like AI (artificial intelligence) and AR (augmented reality), to capture the increasing demand for advanced navigation systems in vehicles.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950642/automotive-navigation-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Now&Mode=G24

For instance, in the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class (MY2019) models, announced in 2018, AR navigation is installed in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) intuitive and intelligent multimedia system, representing a remarkable evolution in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The IVI system of Harman International has been updated and improved by integrating Visteon’s “SmartCore” cockpit domain controller in the instrument panel, with the clusters and meters laid out horizontally with two wide displays of the IVI. Similar to a home smart speaker, the IVI system is also equipped with a voice control function that is activated with the words “Hey Mercedes”.

The automotive navigation system market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Key Market Trends

Aftermarket Segment to Witness Considerable Growth



Apart from the factory fitment of navigation system from the OEM side, fitment rate from aftermarket channels is likely to see a considerable rise, during the forecast period.

With the growing e-commerce sector, there is a burden on the e-commerce companies to deliver these products to their customers in time. For this purpose, many e-commerce companies are forming alliances with existing logistic providers for Business to Customer (B2C) delivery.

To cater to the above demand, logistics companies have been expanding their services by getting more vehicles into services. These vehicles have been primarily equipped with satellite navigation systems, in order to reach their customers on time. Furthermore, in order to attract a large number of consumers, these e-commerce companies have introduced ideas, like anywhere delivery, same day delivery, and even, same hour delivery.

Thus, the demand for, and dependence on navigation systems, has been increasing over the past three years, and is likely to continue to rise during the forecast period.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

(Special Offer: Get flat 25% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950642/automotive-navigation-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=Now&Mode=G24

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Navigation System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950642/automotive-navigation-system-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=Now&Mode=G24

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]