Automotive Front-End Module Market : Current Covid-19 Impact And Future Market Landscape Analysis 2025

Automotive Front-End Module Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Automotive Front-End Module Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Automotive Front-End Module investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global automotive front end module market is dominated by major players such as Denso Corporation, Faurecia SA, HBPO Group, Magna International, Plastic Omnium Group, among others. Various players around the globe are investing in new R&D projects, making joint ventures, and partnerships for being ahead in the competition. For instance, in March 2018, Mahle Group sold its shares in the Hella Behr Plastic Omnium (HBPO) joint venture to Plastic Omnium. HBPO specializes in the assembly, logistics, development and design of front-end modules, consisting of bumpers, lighting systems and cooling components..

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950796/automotive-front-end-module-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Now&Mode=G24

The global automotive front-end module market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Automotive Front-End Modules

A front-end module (FEM) is a main structural component of automobiles, offering support and safety in the event of an accident, in addition to functional features, such as air cooling, heating, lighting, exterior styling, and aesthetics.

– Traditionally, front-end modules consisted of hefty steel carriers. But with the growing focus on reducing the weight of the vehicles in the past few years has led to increasing usage of lightweight composites, instead of steel and iron, for the structural carriers of FEMs.

The demand for lightweight materials from automakers has significantly increased over the decade, owing to the enactment of stringent emission standards. As lightweight auto parts reduce the overall weight of the vehicles, it can, in turn, reduce CO2 emissions and cost. Experimenting with front-end module materials in auto parts has predominately contributed to achieving 20%-30% of vehicle weight reduction.

Composites have experienced widespread use in the automotive industry, owing to their ever-higher strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistivity, and workability features. They are replacing metal in various automotive applications, due to their light-weight but durable nature, which contribute to lesser fuel consumption. With the growing automotive industry and the increasing need for materials that may help to save fuel consumption, the market for composite front-end modules is poised to continue to increase during the forecast period.

Today, a number of vehicles are launched in the market with front-end modules made of composite materials. The recently launched Hyundai and two small segment cars from Mercedes use a lightweight front end construction that allows for the integration of additional functionality in components, which in turn saves assembly time, reduces costs, and lowers mass. Carriers for all three vehicles make use of injection-molded pelletized LFT-PP.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

(Special Offer: Get flat 25% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950796/automotive-front-end-module-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=Now&Mode=G24

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Front-End Module Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950796/automotive-front-end-module-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=Now&Mode=G24

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]